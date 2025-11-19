Market Insights: Element Solutions Inc (ESI)’s Notable Drop of -1.96%, Closing at $24.45

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Element Solutions Inc’s stock clocked out at $24.45, down -1.96% from its previous closing price of $24.94. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.96 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.01 million shares were traded. ESI stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.06.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ESI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.96 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.75. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.28 and its Current Ratio is at 4.05. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.61.

On April 14, 2025, Truist Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $24.

On April 03, 2025, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $29.KeyBanc Capital Markets initiated its Overweight rating on April 03, 2025, with a $29 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 05 ’25 when ASHKEN IAN G H sold 292,000 shares for $27.00 per share. The transaction valued at 7,884,000 led to the insider holds 306,880 shares of the business.

Ian G. H. Ashken bought 292,000 shares of ESI for $7,892,760 on Nov 05 ’25. On Sep 17 ’25, another insider, Liebowitz Matthew, who serves as the EVP, Strategy and Head of I&S of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $26.55 each. As a result, the insider received 1,327,500 and left with 57,353 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ESI now has a Market Capitalization of 5916898304 and an Enterprise Value of 6974397952. As of this moment, Element’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.78, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.40. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.66. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.23. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.791 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.756.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ESI is 1.34, which has changed by -0.0999639 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ESI has reached a high of $29.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -6.45%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.70%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ESI traded 2.13M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2416990 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 242.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 226.10M. Insiders hold about 6.57% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 100.37% stake in the company. Shares short for ESI as of 1761868800 were 10223806 with a Short Ratio of 4.81, compared to 1759190400 on 7888851. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10223806 and a Short% of Float of 5.8500000000000005.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.32, ESI has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.32. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.012830793. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.27.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of Element Solutions Inc (ESI) is the result of assessments by 9.0 analysts actively engaged in evaluating its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.38, with high estimates of $0.4 and low estimates of $0.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.51 and $1.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.49. EPS for the following year is $1.7, with 9.0 analysts recommending between $1.77 and $1.63.

Revenue Estimates

In . The current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $633M. It ranges from a high estimate of $653.4M to a low estimate of $614.8M. As of . The current estimate, Element Solutions Inc’s year-ago sales were $624.2MFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $640.94M. There is a high estimate of $699.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $604.59M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ESI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.53B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.48B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.5B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.46BBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.78B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.98B and the low estimate is $2.55B.