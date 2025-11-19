Market Insights: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)’s Notable Drop of -1.92%, Closing at $60.7

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

As of close of business last night, PayPal Holdings Inc’s stock clocked out at $60.7, down -1.92% from its previous closing price of $61.89. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.92 from its previous closing price. On the day, 18.4 million shares were traded. PYPL stock price reached its highest trading level at $61.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $60.47.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PYPL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.28 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.21. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.34 and its Current Ratio is at 1.34. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.59.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on October 23, 2025, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $78.

On October 22, 2025, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $74.

Goldman Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on October 13, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $70.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 ’25 when Webster Aaron sold 9,282 shares for $66.29 per share. The transaction valued at 615,310 led to the insider holds 35,699 shares of the business.

AARON J WEBSTER bought 9,282 shares of PYPL for $615,309 on Nov 10 ’25. On Nov 03 ’25, another insider, Kereere Suzan, who serves as the President, Global Markets of the company, sold 12,500 shares for $68.87 each. As a result, the insider received 860,935 and left with 30,983 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PYPL now has a Market Capitalization of 57991471104 and an Enterprise Value of 58206072832. As of this moment, PayPal’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.18, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.38. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.98. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.83. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.771 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.794.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PYPL is 1.45, which has changed by -0.2696483 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PYPL has reached a high of $93.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $55.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -10.95%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -13.09%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PYPL traded 14.71M shares on average per day over the past three months and 14634220 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 941.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 934.57M. Insiders hold about 0.12% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.25% stake in the company. Shares short for PYPL as of 1761868800 were 44388346 with a Short Ratio of 3.02, compared to 1759190400 on 34624386. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 44388346 and a Short% of Float of 4.75.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are keenly observing as 32.0 analysts analyze and rate . The current performance of PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.4, with high estimates of $1.49 and low estimates of $1.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.61 and $5.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.35. EPS for the following year is $5.84, with 43.0 analysts recommending between $6.33 and $5.17.

Revenue Estimates

In . The current quarter, 31 analysts expect revenue to total $8.84B. It ranges from a high estimate of $9.02B to a low estimate of $8.59B. As of . The current estimate, PayPal Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $8.37BFor the next quarter, 31 analysts are estimating revenue of $8.31B. There is a high estimate of $8.71B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.95B.

A total of 38 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PYPL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $33.51B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $33.02B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $33.31B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $31.8BBased on 41 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $35.35B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $36.73B and the low estimate is $33.84B.