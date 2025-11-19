Market Insights: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)’s Notable Drop of -1.92%, Closing at $60.7

As of close of business last night, PayPal Holdings Inc’s stock clocked out at $60.7, down -1.92% from its previous closing price of $61.89. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.92 from its previous closing price. On the day, 18.4 million shares were traded. PYPL stock price reached its highest trading level at $61.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $60.47.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PYPL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.28 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.21. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.34 and its Current Ratio is at 1.34. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.59.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts' ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock's future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on October 23, 2025, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $78.

On October 22, 2025, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $74.

Goldman Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on October 13, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $70.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 ’25 when Webster Aaron sold 9,282 shares for $66.29 per share. The transaction valued at 615,310 led to the insider holds 35,699 shares of the business.

AARON J WEBSTER bought 9,282 shares of PYPL for $615,309 on Nov 10 ’25. On Nov 03 ’25, another insider, Kereere Suzan, who serves as the President, Global Markets of the company, sold 12,500 shares for $68.87 each. As a result, the insider received 860,935 and left with 30,983 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PYPL now has a Market Capitalization of 57991471104 and an Enterprise Value of 58206072832. As of this moment, PayPal’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.18, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.38. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.98. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.83. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.771 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.794.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PYPL is 1.45, which has changed by -0.2696483 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PYPL has reached a high of $93.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $55.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -10.95%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -13.09%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PYPL traded 14.71M shares on average per day over the past three months and 14634220 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 941.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 934.57M. Insiders hold about 0.12% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.25% stake in the company. Shares short for PYPL as of 1761868800 were 44388346 with a Short Ratio of 3.02, compared to 1759190400 on 34624386. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 44388346 and a Short% of Float of 4.75.

Earnings Estimates

The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.4, with high estimates of $1.49 and low estimates of $1.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.61 and $5.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.35. EPS for the following year is $5.84, with 43.0 analysts recommending between $6.33 and $5.17.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 31 analysts expect revenue to total $8.84B. It ranges from a high estimate of $9.02B to a low estimate of $8.59B. As of the current estimate, PayPal Holdings Inc's year-ago sales were $8.37B. For the next quarter, 31 analysts are estimating revenue of $8.31B. There is a high estimate of $8.71B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.95B.

A total of 38 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PYPL's current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $33.51B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $33.02B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $33.31B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $31.8B. Based on 41 analysts' estimates, the company's revenue will be $35.35B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $36.73B and the low estimate is $33.84B.

