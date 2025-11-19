Market Insights: Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO)’s Notable Drop of -2.29%, Closing at $124.14

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Southern Copper Corporation’s stock clocked out at $124.14, down -2.29% from its previous closing price of $127.05. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.69 million shares were traded. SCCO stock price reached its highest trading level at $126.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $123.7.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SCCO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 22.47 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 29.22. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.91 and its Current Ratio is at 4.52. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.71 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.70.

On October 08, 2025, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $121.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Equal-Weight to Underweight on July 15, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $99.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 ’25 when PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL sold 148 shares for $140.00 per share. The transaction valued at 20,720 led to the insider holds 1,665 shares of the business.

PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL sold 100 shares of SCCO for $13,750 on Nov 06 ’25. The Director now owns 1,813 shares after completing the transaction at $137.50 per share. On Nov 05 ’25, another insider, PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 100 shares for $135.00 each. As a result, the insider received 13,500 and left with 1,913 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SCCO now has a Market Capitalization of 101682511872 and an Enterprise Value of 104656814080. As of this moment, Southern’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.69, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.14. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.92. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.73. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.485 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.79.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SCCO is 1.10, which has changed by 0.2670989 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SCCO has reached a high of $144.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $73.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.51%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.37%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SCCO traded 1.56M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1276577 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 819.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 90.19M. Insiders hold about 88.99% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.91% stake in the company. Shares short for SCCO as of 1761868800 were 8668852 with a Short Ratio of 5.55, compared to 1759190400 on 9234703. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8668852 and a Short% of Float of 9.15.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.839, SCCO has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.03. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.022345532. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.15. . The current Payout Ratio is 47.87% for SCCO, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-11-12 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-11-12. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2025-11-12 when the company split stock in a 1008:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.27, with high estimates of $1.41 and low estimates of $1.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.23 and $4.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.02. EPS for the following year is $5.46, with 13.0 analysts recommending between $6.18 and $4.39.

Revenue Estimates

In . The current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $3.48B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.63B to a low estimate of $3.15B. As of . The current estimate, Southern Copper Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.78BFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.29B. There is a high estimate of $3.51B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.16B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SCCO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.18B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.79B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.64B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.43BBased on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.45B and the low estimate is $10.75B.

