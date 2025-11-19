Market Momentum: Above Food Ingredients Inc (ABVE) Registers a 5.08% Increase, Closing at $2.07

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

Above Food Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ: ABVE) closed the day trading at $2.07 up 5.08% from the previous closing price of $1.97. In other words, the price has increased by $5.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.63 million shares were traded. ABVE stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.13 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.83.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ABVE now has a Market Capitalization of 105967120 and an Enterprise Value of 192238160. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.652 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.765.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ABVE is 0.03, which has changed by 1.9491017 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ABVE has reached a high of $6.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -31.91%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.09%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ABVE traded about 3.49M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ABVE traded about 2093620 shares per day. A total of 51.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.89M. Insiders hold about 6.45% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.87% stake in the company. Shares short for ABVE as of 1761868800 were 918990 with a Short Ratio of 0.26, compared to 1759190400 on 2082420. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 918990 and a Short% of Float of 2.09.