Market Momentum: Aeva Technologies Inc (AEVA) Registers a 3.81% Increase, Closing at $9.54

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

Aeva Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AEVA) closed the day trading at $9.54 up 3.81% from the previous closing price of $9.19. In other words, the price has increased by $3.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.32 million shares were traded. AEVA stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.83.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AEVA, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.95 and its Current Ratio is at 3.18. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on April 01, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.50.

On July 18, 2022, Piper Sandler Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $5 to $3.

On April 14, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $6.Credit Suisse initiated its Outperform rating on April 14, 2022, with a $6 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 ’25 when Dardashti Soroush Salehian sold 250,000 shares for $13.45 per share. The transaction valued at 3,362,282 led to the insider holds 1,884,808 shares of the business.

Rezk Mina sold 250,000 shares of AEVA for $3,362,388 on Nov 10 ’25. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 2,956,669 shares after completing the transaction at $13.45 per share. On Nov 10 ’25, another insider, SS TRUST U/A DTD 10/31/2021, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 250,000 shares for $13.06 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AEVA now has a Market Capitalization of 573162304 and an Enterprise Value of 530398336. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 37.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 17.23. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 35.001 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.168.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AEVA is 2.25, which has changed by 1.663768 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AEVA has reached a high of $38.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -38.43%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -32.83%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AEVA traded about 2.40M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AEVA traded about 2484420 shares per day. A total of 60.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.87M. Insiders hold about 35.31% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.50% stake in the company. Shares short for AEVA as of 1761868800 were 7701865 with a Short Ratio of 3.21, compared to 1759190400 on 8963027. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7701865 and a Short% of Float of 24.959999999999997.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.44, with high estimates of -$0.41 and low estimates of -$0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.77 and -$1.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.82. EPS for the following year is -$1.8, with 4.0 analysts recommending between -$1.56 and -$2.0.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $4.67M in revenue for . The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.5M to a low estimate of $3.7M. As of . The current estimate, Aeva Technologies Inc’s year-ago sales were $2.7MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.85M. There is a high estimate of $6.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.8M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AEVA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $19M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.04M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.21M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.06MBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $31.12M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $38.3M and the low estimate is $22.91M.