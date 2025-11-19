Market Momentum: Lucid Group Inc (LCID) Registers a 0.43% Increase, Closing at $12.97

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ: LCID) closed the day trading at $12.97 up 0.43% from the previous closing price of $12.91. In other words, the price has increased by $0.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10.31 million shares were traded. LCID stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.37.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LCID, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.34 and its Current Ratio is at 1.81. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.76 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.64.

On March 07, 2025, TD Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $2.30.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Neutral to Underperform on February 26, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $3 to $1.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LCID now has a Market Capitalization of 4202843904 and an Enterprise Value of 6600059904. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.33. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.194 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.4.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LCID is 0.93, which has changed by -0.36403942 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LCID has reached a high of $36.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -34.42%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -43.45%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LCID traded about 10.54M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LCID traded about 11713670 shares per day. A total of 324.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 133.87M. Insiders hold about 58.71% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.51% stake in the company. Shares short for LCID as of 1761868800 were 41023016 with a Short Ratio of 3.89, compared to 1759190400 on 39292217. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 41023016 and a Short% of Float of 40.77.

Earnings Estimates

. The current assessment of Lucid Group Inc (LCID) involves the perspectives of 3.0 analysts closely monitoring its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$2.24, with high estimates of -$1.81 and low estimates of -$2.86.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$8.04 and -$10.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$9.21. EPS for the following year is -$6.59, with 6.0 analysts recommending between -$4.72 and -$11.68.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $482.32M in revenue for . The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $599M to a low estimate of $381.3M. As of . The current estimate, Lucid Group Inc’s year-ago sales were $234.47MFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $503.57M. There is a high estimate of $609.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $437.2M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LCID’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.43B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.32B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $807.83MBased on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.43B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.12B and the low estimate is $1.55B.