Market Momentum: MV Oil Trust (MVO) Registers a -41.39% Decrease, Closing at $1.6

MV Oil Trust (NYSE: MVO) closed the day trading at $1.6 down -41.39% from the previous closing price of $2.73. In other words, the price has decreased by -$41.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.25 million shares were traded. MVO stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5.

In the most recent recommendation for this company, RBC Capital Mkts on June 02, 2008, Reiterated its Sector Perform rating but revised its target price to $23.50 from $24.50 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MVO now has a Market Capitalization of 18400000 and an Enterprise Value of 17252440. As of this moment, MV’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.55. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.13. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.35.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MVO is -0.08, which has changed by -0.6993392 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MVO has reached a high of $9.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -69.77%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -71.45%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MVO traded about 86.38K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MVO traded about 145030 shares per day. A total of 11.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.61M. Insiders hold about 33.84% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.01% stake in the company. Shares short for MVO as of 1761868800 were 402069 with a Short Ratio of 4.65, compared to 1759190400 on 145310. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 402069 and a Short% of Float of 5.59.

Dividends & Splits

MVO’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.91, up from 0.905 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.3315018. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 15.39.

