Market Momentum Report: First Interstate BancSystem Inc (FIBK)’s Positive Close at 29.98

The price of First Interstate BancSystem Inc (NASDAQ: FIBK) closed at $29.98 in the last session, up 1.01% from day before closing price of $29.68. In other words, the price has increased by $1.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.68 million shares were traded. FIBK stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.2599 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.3975.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at FIBK’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 ’25 when HEYNEMAN JOHN M JR sold 20,000 shares for $32.06 per share. The transaction valued at 641,200 led to the insider holds 47,482 shares of the business.

HEYNEMAN JOHN M JR sold 15,000 shares of FIBK for $482,100 on Nov 11 ’25. The Director now owns 30,154 shares after completing the transaction at $32.14 per share. On Nov 11 ’25, another insider, BENCH RANCH LLC, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 15,000 shares for $32.14 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FIBK now has a Market Capitalization of 3086950656 and an Enterprise Value of 2484060672. As of this moment, First’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.63, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.24. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.90. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.605.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FIBK is 0.81, which has changed by -0.111111104 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FIBK has reached a high of $36.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.82%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.85%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, FIBK traded on average about 872.93K shares per day over the past 3-months and 779070 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 103.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 89.06M. Insiders hold about 13.44% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.60% stake in the company. Shares short for FIBK as of 1761868800 were 4804782 with a Short Ratio of 5.50, compared to 1759190400 on 5250751. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4804782 and a Short% of Float of 5.92.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for FIBK is 1.88, which was 1.88 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.06334232. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.38.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are keenly observing as 7.0 analysts analyze and rate . The current performance of First Interstate BancSystem Inc (FIBK) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.58, with high estimates of $0.64 and low estimates of $0.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.57 and $2.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.55. EPS for the following year is $2.6, with 7.0 analysts recommending between $2.75 and $2.39.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, . The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $257.13M. It ranges from a high estimate of $307.39M to a low estimate of $245.43M. As of . The current estimate, First Interstate BancSystem Inc’s year-ago sales were $261.3MFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $243.59M. There is a high estimate of $251.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $238.33M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FIBK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $992.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $997.63M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $999.7MBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.03B and the low estimate is $987.91M.