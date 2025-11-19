Market Momentum Report: First Interstate BancSystem Inc (FIBK)’s Positive Close at 29.98

Kevin Freeman

Companies

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

The price of First Interstate BancSystem Inc (NASDAQ: FIBK) closed at $29.98 in the last session, up 1.01% from day before closing price of $29.68. In other words, the price has increased by $1.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.68 million shares were traded. FIBK stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.2599 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.3975.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at FIBK’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 ’25 when HEYNEMAN JOHN M JR sold 20,000 shares for $32.06 per share. The transaction valued at 641,200 led to the insider holds 47,482 shares of the business.

HEYNEMAN JOHN M JR sold 15,000 shares of FIBK for $482,100 on Nov 11 ’25. The Director now owns 30,154 shares after completing the transaction at $32.14 per share. On Nov 11 ’25, another insider, BENCH RANCH LLC, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 15,000 shares for $32.14 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FIBK now has a Market Capitalization of 3086950656 and an Enterprise Value of 2484060672. As of this moment, First’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.63, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.24. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.90. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.605.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FIBK is 0.81, which has changed by -0.111111104 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FIBK has reached a high of $36.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.82%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.85%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, FIBK traded on average about 872.93K shares per day over the past 3-months and 779070 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 103.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 89.06M. Insiders hold about 13.44% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.60% stake in the company. Shares short for FIBK as of 1761868800 were 4804782 with a Short Ratio of 5.50, compared to 1759190400 on 5250751. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4804782 and a Short% of Float of 5.92.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for FIBK is 1.88, which was 1.88 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.06334232. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.38.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are keenly observing as 7.0 analysts analyze and rate . The current performance of First Interstate BancSystem Inc (FIBK) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.58, with high estimates of $0.64 and low estimates of $0.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.57 and $2.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.55. EPS for the following year is $2.6, with 7.0 analysts recommending between $2.75 and $2.39.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, . The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $257.13M. It ranges from a high estimate of $307.39M to a low estimate of $245.43M. As of . The current estimate, First Interstate BancSystem Inc’s year-ago sales were $261.3MFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $243.59M. There is a high estimate of $251.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $238.33M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FIBK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $992.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $997.63M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $999.7MBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.03B and the low estimate is $987.91M.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.