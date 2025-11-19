Market Momentum Report: NCR Voyix Corp (VYX)’s Negative Close at 10.21

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

The price of NCR Voyix Corp (NYSE: VYX) closed at $10.21 in the last session, down -1.07% from day before closing price of $10.32. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.66 million shares were traded. VYX stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.535 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.1631.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at VYX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.94 and its Current Ratio is at 1.13. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.18.

On June 12, 2024, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $16.

On March 18, 2024, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $14.Goldman initiated its Neutral rating on March 18, 2024, with a $14 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 16 ’25 when KELLY JAMES G bought 22,603 shares for $10.99 per share. The transaction valued at 248,407 led to the insider holds 69,503 shares of the business.

SEN LAURA bought 22,550 shares of VYX for $248,990 on May 13 ’25. The Director now owns 52,203 shares after completing the transaction at $11.04 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VYX now has a Market Capitalization of 1414059648 and an Enterprise Value of 2739059712. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.67. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.032 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.228.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for VYX is 1.55, which has changed by -0.27323943 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, VYX has reached a high of $15.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -14.16%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -11.40%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, VYX traded on average about 1.34M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1910620 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 138.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 137.38M. Insiders hold about 0.81% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 111.46% stake in the company. Shares short for VYX as of 1761868800 were 22300103 with a Short Ratio of 16.66, compared to 1759190400 on 20488227. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 22300103 and a Short% of Float of 23.48.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of NCR Voyix Corp (VYX) is currently drawing attention from 4.0 analysts actively involved in the ongoing evaluation and rating process.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.27 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.89 and $0.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.87. EPS for the following year is $1.0, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $1.3 and $0.94.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, . The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $684.81M. It ranges from a high estimate of $693M to a low estimate of $670M. As of . The current estimate, NCR Voyix Corp’s year-ago sales were $678MFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $591.21M. There is a high estimate of $655.04M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $510M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VYX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.66B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.62B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.65B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.82BBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.22B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.29B and the low estimate is $2.15B.