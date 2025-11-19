Market Momentum Report: ProPetro Holding Corp (PUMP)’s Positive Close at 9.91

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

The price of ProPetro Holding Corp (NYSE: PUMP) closed at $9.91 in the last session, up 1.64% from day before closing price of $9.75. In other words, the price has increased by $1.64 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.57 million shares were traded. PUMP stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.45.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PUMP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.44 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 27.30. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.19 and its Current Ratio is at 1.26. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

On October 13, 2025, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $5.

On July 15, 2025, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $7.Piper Sandler initiated its Neutral rating on July 15, 2025, with a $7 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 14 ’25 when Munoz Adam sold 17,230 shares for $10.14 per share. The transaction valued at 174,712 led to the insider holds 71,146 shares of the business.

ADAM MUNOZ bought 17,230 shares of PUMP for $174,719 on Nov 14 ’25. On Oct 31 ’25, another insider, Lawrence G Larry, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 27,000 shares for $10.84 each. As a result, the insider received 292,680 and left with 35,831 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PUMP now has a Market Capitalization of 1030463424 and an Enterprise Value of 1155793408. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.25. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.889 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.579.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PUMP is 0.82, which has changed by 0.2483995 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PUMP has reached a high of $11.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 43.07%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 55.34%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PUMP traded on average about 3.43M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3521880 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 103.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 79.33M. Insiders hold about 23.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.29% stake in the company. Shares short for PUMP as of 1761868800 were 5254610 with a Short Ratio of 1.53, compared to 1759190400 on 5216873. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5254610 and a Short% of Float of 8.979999.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.2, with high estimates of -$0.2 and low estimates of -$0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.09 and -$0.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.16. EPS for the following year is -$0.37, with 4.0 analysts recommending between -$0.29 and -$0.57.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, . The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $280.39M. It ranges from a high estimate of $285M to a low estimate of $275.78M. As of . The current estimate, ProPetro Holding Corp’s year-ago sales were $320.55MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $301.83M. There is a high estimate of $331M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $287.9M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PUMP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.26B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.26B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.26B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.44BBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.27B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.35B and the low estimate is $1.18B.

