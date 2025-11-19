Market Momentum Report: Tenable Holdings Inc (TENB)’s Negative Close at 25.8

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

The price of Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: TENB) closed at $25.8 in the last session, down -1.00% from day before closing price of $26.06. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.25 million shares were traded. TENB stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.625.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TENB’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.03 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.51. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.87 and its Current Ratio is at 0.87. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stephens on April 01, 2025, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $42.

On March 31, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $50.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 17 ’25 when Anschutz Barron sold 976 shares for $29.10 per share. The transaction valued at 28,402 led to the insider holds 61,420 shares of the business.

Anschutz Barron bought 976 shares of TENB for $28,403 on Oct 17 ’25. On Sep 09 ’25, another insider, SEAWELL A BROOKE, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $30.80 each. As a result, the insider received 462,000 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TENB now has a Market Capitalization of 3124249856 and an Enterprise Value of 3113232128. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.99. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.194 whereas that against EBITDA is 81.059.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TENB is 0.74, which has changed by -0.36158746 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TENB has reached a high of $45.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -11.48%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -20.62%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TENB traded on average about 1.27M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1169950 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 120.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 117.01M. Insiders hold about 1.96% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.48% stake in the company. Shares short for TENB as of 1761868800 were 5193490 with a Short Ratio of 4.09, compared to 1759190400 on 4911964. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5193490 and a Short% of Float of 5.7299999999999995.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of Tenable Holdings Inc (TENB) is the result of assessments by 23.0 analysts actively engaged in evaluating its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.4, with high estimates of $0.43 and low estimates of $0.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.55 and $1.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.53. EPS for the following year is $1.76, with 23.0 analysts recommending between $1.97 and $1.66.

Revenue Estimates

According to 21 analysts, . The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $251.79M. It ranges from a high estimate of $253.1M to a low estimate of $251M. As of . The current estimate, Tenable Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $235.73MFor the next quarter, 21 analysts are estimating revenue of $256.87M. There is a high estimate of $261M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $252.89M.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TENB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $992M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $989.87M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $990.63M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $900.02MBased on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.07B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.09B and the low estimate is $1.04B.