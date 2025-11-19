Market Momentum Report: Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)’s Positive Close at 33.29

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

The price of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) closed at $33.29 in the last session, up 0.60% from day before closing price of $33.09. In other words, the price has increased by $0.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.79 million shares were traded. VNO stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.605.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at VNO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.03 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.09. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.54 and its Current Ratio is at 2.54. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Ladenburg Thalmann on October 13, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $48.

On September 12, 2025, Citigroup Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Sell but kept the price unchanged to $42.

Mizuho Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on January 07, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $38 to $48.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 04 ’25 when Chera Haim sold 30,000 shares for $39.64 per share. The transaction valued at 1,189,188 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Haim Chera bought 30,000 shares of VNO for $1,232,700 on Jun 13 ’25. On May 30 ’25, another insider, Chera Haim, who serves as the EVP- HEAD OF RETAIL of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $37.98 each. As a result, the insider received 759,630 and left with 30,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VNO now has a Market Capitalization of 6949728768 and an Enterprise Value of 15441956864. As of this moment, Vornado’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.93, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 322.17. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.10. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.31. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.111 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.63.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for VNO is 1.50, which has changed by -0.19253296 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, VNO has reached a high of $46.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -14.81%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -13.48%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, VNO traded on average about 1.65M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1928170 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 192.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 178.29M. Insiders hold about 7.17% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.77% stake in the company. Shares short for VNO as of 1761868800 were 7604965 with a Short Ratio of 4.61, compared to 1759190400 on 7309936. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7604965 and a Short% of Float of 5.8500000000000005.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for VNO is 0.74, which was 0.74 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.022363251. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.77. . The current Payout Ratio is 1757.72% for VNO, which recently paid a dividend on 2024-12-16 with an ex-dividend date of 2024-12-16. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2017-07-18 when the company split stock in a 1237:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

. The current assessment of Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) involves the perspectives of 1 analysts closely monitoring its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.13 and -$0.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.13. EPS for the following year is $0.05, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $0.13 and -$0.02.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, . The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $431.46M. It ranges from a high estimate of $446.89M to a low estimate of $405.18M. As of . The current estimate, Vornado Realty Trust’s year-ago sales were $457.79MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $443.4M. There is a high estimate of $452.92M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $421.43M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VNO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.79B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.78B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.79B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.79BBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.82B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.89B and the low estimate is $1.7B.