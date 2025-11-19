Market Momentum: Vs Media Holdings Ltd (VSME) Registers a -0.17% Decrease, Closing at $0.15

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

Vs Media Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: VSME) closed the day trading at $0.15 down -0.17% from the previous closing price of $0.15. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.3 million shares were traded. VSME stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1479 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1314.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of VSME, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.69 and its Current Ratio is at 1.69. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VSME now has a Market Capitalization of 7330469 and an Enterprise Value of 2686377. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.359 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.34.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for VSME is 1.11, which has changed by -0.86545455 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, VSME has reached a high of $3.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -90.83%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -87.93%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, VSME traded about 2.67M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, VSME traded about 5527270 shares per day. A total of 49.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.51M. Insiders hold about 2.13% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.07% stake in the company. Shares short for VSME as of 1761868800 were 315292 with a Short Ratio of 0.12, compared to 1759190400 on 239694. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 315292 and a Short% of Float of 0.64.