Market Recap: Amaze Holdings Inc (AMZE)’s Negative Momentum%, Closing at $0.33

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

The closing price of Amaze Holdings Inc (AMEX: AMZE) was $0.33 for the day, down -9.92% from the previous closing price of $0.37. In other words, the price has decreased by -$9.92 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.78 million shares were traded. AMZE stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3575 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3122.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AMZE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.04 and its Current Ratio is at 0.05. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 10 ’25 when Day Aaron bought 73,716 shares for $0.44 per share. The transaction valued at 32,221 led to the insider holds 73,716 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AMZE now has a Market Capitalization of 1941532 and an Enterprise Value of 8710228. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.03. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.263.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AMZE is 1.81, which has changed by -0.9725478 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AMZE has reached a high of $20.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -80.61%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -95.44%.

Shares Statistics:

AMZE traded an average of 9.19M shares per day over the past three months and 59053750 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 6.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.50M. Insiders hold about 15.55% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.95% stake in the company. Shares short for AMZE as of 1761868800 were 71056 with a Short Ratio of 0.01, compared to 1759190400 on 164649. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 71056 and a Short% of Float of 1.25.

Earnings Estimates

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.32 and $0.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.32. EPS for the following year is $0.63, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $0.63 and $0.63.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $40.24M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $40.24M and the low estimate is $40.24M.

