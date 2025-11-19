Market Recap: Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc (BDTX)’s Negative Momentum%, Closing at $3.97

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

The closing price of Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BDTX) was $3.97 for the day, down -1.00% from the previous closing price of $4.01. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.0 million shares were traded. BDTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.875.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BDTX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.67 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.59. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.94 and its Current Ratio is at 8.94. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

On September 04, 2025, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $8.Guggenheim initiated its Buy rating on September 04, 2025, with a $8 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 19 ’25 when BIOTECH GROWTH N V sold 5,784,292 shares for $2.07 per share. The transaction valued at 11,997,749 led to the insider holds 2,733,547 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BDTX now has a Market Capitalization of 226190400 and an Enterprise Value of 110357408. As of this moment, Black’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.94. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.79. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.577 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.286.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BDTX is 3.29, which has changed by 0.65020573 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BDTX has reached a high of $4.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.50%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 51.48%.

Shares Statistics:

BDTX traded an average of 965.69K shares per day over the past three months and 1407370 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 56.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.75M. Insiders hold about 21.46% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.82% stake in the company. Shares short for BDTX as of 1761868800 were 6174621 with a Short Ratio of 6.39, compared to 1759190400 on 6331723. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6174621 and a Short% of Float of 15.560001000000002.

Earnings Estimates

A detailed examination of Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc (BDTX) is currently in progress, with 7.0 analysts providing valuable insights into its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $1.03 and low estimates of -$0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.56 and $0.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.44. EPS for the following year is -$0.61, with 7.0 analysts recommending between -$0.19 and -$0.83.