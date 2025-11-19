Market Recap Check: Cohu, Inc (COHU)’s Positive Finish at 21.44, Up/Down 0.28

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

The price of Cohu, Inc (NASDAQ: COHU) closed at $21.44 in the last session, up 0.28% from day before closing price of $21.38. In other words, the price has increased by $0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.58 million shares were traded. COHU stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.11.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at COHU’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.24 and its Current Ratio is at 4.39. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, TD Cowen on October 30, 2025, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $30 from $22 previously.

On May 02, 2025, TD Cowen reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $27 to $22.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 13 ’25 when BENDUSH WILLIAM sold 3,400 shares for $17.93 per share. The transaction valued at 60,962 led to the insider holds 27,362 shares of the business.

BENDUSH WILLIAM sold 3,400 shares of COHU for $60,146 on May 12 ’25. The Director now owns 30,762 shares after completing the transaction at $17.69 per share. On May 13 ’25, another insider, BENDUSH LIVING TRUST U/A DTD 0, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 3,400 shares for $17.93 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, COHU now has a Market Capitalization of 1001089728 and an Enterprise Value of 856674688. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.20. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.016 whereas that against EBITDA is -43.632.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for COHU is 1.36, which has changed by -0.16255385 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, COHU has reached a high of $29.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.36%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.40%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, COHU traded on average about 832.62K shares per day over the past 3-months and 781900 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 46.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.42M. Insiders hold about 2.76% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.18% stake in the company. Shares short for COHU as of 1761868800 were 3192629 with a Short Ratio of 3.83, compared to 1759190400 on 2807058. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3192629 and a Short% of Float of 8.4.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are eagerly awaiting the insights provided by 5.0 analysts currently analyzing and rating the stock of Cohu, Inc (COHU).The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.25 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.02 and -$0.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.0. EPS for the following year is $0.62, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $0.9 and $0.42.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, . The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $122.09M. It ranges from a high estimate of $122.46M to a low estimate of $122M. As of . The current estimate, Cohu, Inc’s year-ago sales were $94.12MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $119.39M. There is a high estimate of $122.46M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $114.8M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for COHU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $453.19M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $452.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $452.8M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $401.78MBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $507.31M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $519.4M and the low estimate is $489M.