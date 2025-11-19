Market Recap Check: Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc (KLIC)’s Negative Finish at 35.56, Up/Down -0.22

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

The price of Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc (NASDAQ: KLIC) closed at $35.56 in the last session, down -0.22% from day before closing price of $35.64. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.5 million shares were traded. KLIC stock price reached its highest trading level at $36.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.02.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at KLIC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.33 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.32. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.10 and its Current Ratio is at 4.94. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, TD Cowen on August 07, 2025, Reiterated its Hold rating but revised its target price to $38 from $36 previously.

On May 07, 2025, TD Cowen reiterated its Hold rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $50 to $36.

Needham Upgraded its Hold to Buy on November 15, 2024, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $55.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 12 ’25 when WONG NELSON MUNPUN sold 30,000 shares for $37.07 per share. The transaction valued at 1,111,971 led to the insider holds 147,533 shares of the business.

Mun Pun Wong bought 30,000 shares of KLIC for $1,095,600 on Aug 12 ’25. On Dec 09 ’24, another insider, Chylak Robert Nestor, who serves as the Senior Vice President of the company, sold 11,391 shares for $49.52 each. As a result, the insider received 564,121 and left with 20,838 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KLIC now has a Market Capitalization of 1876478080 and an Enterprise Value of 1334162944. As of this moment, Kulicke’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 450.13, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 26.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.22. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.028 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.813.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for KLIC is 1.67, which has changed by -0.23683083 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, KLIC has reached a high of $52.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -10.79%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -2.15%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, KLIC traded on average about 456.44K shares per day over the past 3-months and 332610 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 52.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.23M. Insiders hold about 3.68% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.39% stake in the company. Shares short for KLIC as of 1761868800 were 1283376 with a Short Ratio of 2.81, compared to 1759190400 on 1369240. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1283376 and a Short% of Float of 2.55.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for KLIC is 0.82, which was 0.815 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.022867564. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.52.

Earnings Estimates

A detailed examination of Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc (KLIC) is currently in progress, with 5.0 analysts providing valuable insights into its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.23, with high estimates of $0.25 and low estimates of $0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.15 and $0.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.14. EPS for the following year is $1.35, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $1.5 and $1.08.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, . The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $169.84M. It ranges from a high estimate of $170M to a low estimate of $169.19M. As of . The current estimate, Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc’s year-ago sales were $181.32MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $166.76M. There is a high estimate of $170M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $161.6M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KLIC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $646.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $645.71M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $646.34M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $706.23MBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $730M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $753.48M and the low estimate is $680M.