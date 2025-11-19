Market Recap Check: Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc (KLIC)’s Negative Finish at 35.56, Up/Down -0.22

Kiel Thompson

Technology

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

The price of Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc (NASDAQ: KLIC) closed at $35.56 in the last session, down -0.22% from day before closing price of $35.64. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.5 million shares were traded. KLIC stock price reached its highest trading level at $36.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.02.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at KLIC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.33 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.32. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.10 and its Current Ratio is at 4.94. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, TD Cowen on August 07, 2025, Reiterated its Hold rating but revised its target price to $38 from $36 previously.

On May 07, 2025, TD Cowen reiterated its Hold rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $50 to $36.

Needham Upgraded its Hold to Buy on November 15, 2024, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $55.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 12 ’25 when WONG NELSON MUNPUN sold 30,000 shares for $37.07 per share. The transaction valued at 1,111,971 led to the insider holds 147,533 shares of the business.

Mun Pun Wong bought 30,000 shares of KLIC for $1,095,600 on Aug 12 ’25. On Dec 09 ’24, another insider, Chylak Robert Nestor, who serves as the Senior Vice President of the company, sold 11,391 shares for $49.52 each. As a result, the insider received 564,121 and left with 20,838 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KLIC now has a Market Capitalization of 1876478080 and an Enterprise Value of 1334162944. As of this moment, Kulicke’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 450.13, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 26.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.22. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.028 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.813.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for KLIC is 1.67, which has changed by -0.23683083 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, KLIC has reached a high of $52.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -10.79%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -2.15%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, KLIC traded on average about 456.44K shares per day over the past 3-months and 332610 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 52.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.23M. Insiders hold about 3.68% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.39% stake in the company. Shares short for KLIC as of 1761868800 were 1283376 with a Short Ratio of 2.81, compared to 1759190400 on 1369240. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1283376 and a Short% of Float of 2.55.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for KLIC is 0.82, which was 0.815 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.022867564. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.52.

Earnings Estimates

A detailed examination of Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc (KLIC) is currently in progress, with 5.0 analysts providing valuable insights into its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.23, with high estimates of $0.25 and low estimates of $0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.15 and $0.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.14. EPS for the following year is $1.35, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $1.5 and $1.08.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, . The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $169.84M. It ranges from a high estimate of $170M to a low estimate of $169.19M. As of . The current estimate, Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc’s year-ago sales were $181.32MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $166.76M. There is a high estimate of $170M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $161.6M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KLIC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $646.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $645.71M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $646.34M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $706.23MBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $730M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $753.48M and the low estimate is $680M.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.