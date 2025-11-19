Market Recap Check: Millrose Properties Inc (MRP)’s Positive Finish at 29.68, Up/Down 0.61

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

The price of Millrose Properties Inc (NYSE: MRP) closed at $29.68 in the last session, up 0.61% from day before closing price of $29.5. In other words, the price has increased by $0.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.84 million shares were traded. MRP stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.715 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.81.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MRP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.65 and its Current Ratio is at 8.78. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.34.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citizens JMP on October 08, 2025, initiated with a Mkt Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $40.

On April 14, 2025, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $30.

On February 27, 2025, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $25.Goldman initiated its Buy rating on February 27, 2025, with a $25 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 12 ’25 when MIGOYA CARLOS A. bought 1,000 shares for $32.24 per share. The transaction valued at 32,236 led to the insider holds 16,766 shares of the business.

Presa Rachel bought 476 shares of MRP for $15,399 on Oct 30 ’25. The General Counsel and Secretary now owns 1,468 shares after completing the transaction at $32.35 per share. On Oct 29 ’25, another insider, Gorson Matthew B., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,500 shares for $32.69 each. As a result, the insider paid 81,725 and bolstered with 18,160 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MRP now has a Market Capitalization of 4926984192 and an Enterprise Value of 6650576896. As of this moment, Millrose’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.73. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.84. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 16.183.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MRP has reached a high of $36.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -9.31%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.33%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MRP traded on average about 1.35M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1628970 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 154.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 120.32M. Insiders hold about 27.52% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.65% stake in the company. Shares short for MRP as of 1761868800 were 4660481 with a Short Ratio of 3.44, compared to 1759190400 on 3681249. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4660481 and a Short% of Float of 5.38.

Earnings Estimates

Millrose Properties Inc (MRP) is currently under the scrutiny of 1 analysts, each contributing to the ongoing evaluation of its stock.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.77, with high estimates of $0.77 and low estimates of $0.77.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.45 and $2.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.45. EPS for the following year is $3.14, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $3.14 and $3.14.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $198.36M. There is a high estimate of $201.28M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $194.08M.

Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $824.71M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $846M and the low estimate is $807.54M.

