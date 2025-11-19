Market Recap Check: ODDITY Tech Ltd (ODD)’s Negative Finish at 36.58, Up/Down -1.67

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

The price of ODDITY Tech Ltd (NASDAQ: ODD) closed at $36.58 in the last session, down -1.67% from day before closing price of $37.2. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.94 million shares were traded. ODD stock price reached its highest trading level at $38.0 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.36.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ODD’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.01 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.71. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.57 and its Current Ratio is at 6.32. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on September 24, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $78.

On August 28, 2025, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $72.

On January 31, 2025, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $55.JP Morgan initiated its Overweight rating on January 31, 2025, with a $55 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 04 ’25 when LCGP3 Pro Makeup, L.P. bought 500,000 shares for $61.21 per share.

Drucker Mann Lindsay bought 50,000 shares of ODD for $3,482,500 on May 27 ’25. On May 12 ’25, another insider, Price Niv, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $71.00 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ODD now has a Market Capitalization of 2101113984 and an Enterprise Value of 1422720768. As of this moment, ODDITY’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.41, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.40. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.12. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.81. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.892 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.627.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ODD is 3.23, which has changed by -0.07715207 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ODD has reached a high of $79.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $35.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -29.48%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -35.48%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ODD traded on average about 642.78K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1045550 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 44.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.50M. Insiders hold about 36.42% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.37% stake in the company. Shares short for ODD as of 1761868800 were 4188392 with a Short Ratio of 6.52, compared to 1759190400 on 4430163. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4188392 and a Short% of Float of 12.73.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of ODDITY Tech Ltd (ODD) is currently attracting attention from 10.0 analysts actively involved in rating its market status.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.22 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.1 and $2.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.09. EPS for the following year is $2.35, with 9.0 analysts recommending between $2.51 and $2.19.

Revenue Estimates

According to 9 analysts, . The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $145.47M. It ranges from a high estimate of $147M to a low estimate of $144.58M. As of . The current estimate, ODDITY Tech Ltd’s year-ago sales were $119MFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $148.73M. There is a high estimate of $150.84M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $147.32M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ODD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $806.13M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $801.54M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $803.49M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $647.04MBased on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $965.83M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $980.9M and the low estimate is $958.25M.