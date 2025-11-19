Market Recap Check: Sui Group Holdings Ltd (SUIG)’s Positive Finish at 2.09, Up/Down 17.42

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

The price of Sui Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: SUIG) closed at $2.09 in the last session, up 17.42% from day before closing price of $1.78. In other words, the price has increased by $17.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.02 million shares were traded. SUIG stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.095 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.76.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SUIG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.11 and its Current Ratio is at 4.11. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Alliance Global Partners on October 28, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.50.

On October 21, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $5.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 19 ’25 when BERMAN LYLE bought 99,402 shares for $7.43 per share.

ZIPKIN LAURENCE S bought 2,455 shares of SUIG for $4,468 on May 20 ’25. The Director now owns 181,900 shares after completing the transaction at $1.82 per share. On Mar 13 ’25, another insider, ZIPKIN LAURENCE S, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 13,284 shares for $1.91 each. As a result, the insider paid 25,412 and bolstered with 179,445 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SUIG now has a Market Capitalization of 171024048 and an Enterprise Value of 120483928. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 64.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.43. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 33.386.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SUIG is 1.86, which has changed by -0.0055865645 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SUIG has reached a high of $8.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -39.35%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -28.02%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SUIG traded on average about 1.61M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1756890 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 83.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 77.52M. Insiders hold about 6.67% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.64% stake in the company. Shares short for SUIG as of 1761868800 were 1021957 with a Short Ratio of 0.64, compared to 1759190400 on 1044670. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1021957 and a Short% of Float of 1.26.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for SUIG, which recently paid a dividend on 2021-10-14 with an ex-dividend date of 2021-10-14. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2012-10-10 when the company split stock in a 1:11 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.04 and $0.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.04. EPS for the following year is $0.02, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $0.02 and $0.02.