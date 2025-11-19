Market Recap: Empery Digital Inc (EMPD)’s Negative Momentum%, Closing at $5.02

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The closing price of Empery Digital Inc (NASDAQ: EMPD) was $5.02 for the day, down -1.38% from the previous closing price of $5.09. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.12 million shares were traded. EMPD stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.2 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.965.

Ratios:

Our analysis of EMPD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.45 and its Current Ratio is at 0.47. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EMPD now has a Market Capitalization of 178646272 and an Enterprise Value of 242574768. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 69.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.49. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 92.438 whereas that against EBITDA is -7.702.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for EMPD is -0.57, which has changed by -0.86462766 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, EMPD has reached a high of $80.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -28.81%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -33.56%.

Shares Statistics:

EMPD traded an average of 965.35K shares per day over the past three months and 837120 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 42.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.22M. Insiders hold about 0.55% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.39% stake in the company. Shares short for EMPD as of 1761868800 were 1002068 with a Short Ratio of 1.04, compared to 1759190400 on 1395181. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1002068 and a Short% of Float of 2.6800001.