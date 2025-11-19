Market Recap: Empery Digital Inc (EMPD)’s Negative Momentum%, Closing at $5.02

Kiel Thompson

Technology

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The closing price of Empery Digital Inc (NASDAQ: EMPD) was $5.02 for the day, down -1.38% from the previous closing price of $5.09. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.12 million shares were traded. EMPD stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.2 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.965.

Ratios:

Our analysis of EMPD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.45 and its Current Ratio is at 0.47. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EMPD now has a Market Capitalization of 178646272 and an Enterprise Value of 242574768. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 69.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.49. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 92.438 whereas that against EBITDA is -7.702.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for EMPD is -0.57, which has changed by -0.86462766 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, EMPD has reached a high of $80.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -28.81%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -33.56%.

Shares Statistics:

EMPD traded an average of 965.35K shares per day over the past three months and 837120 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 42.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.22M. Insiders hold about 0.55% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.39% stake in the company. Shares short for EMPD as of 1761868800 were 1002068 with a Short Ratio of 1.04, compared to 1759190400 on 1395181. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1002068 and a Short% of Float of 2.6800001.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.