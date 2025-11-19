Market Recap: Landbridge Company LLC (LB)’s Positive Momentum%, Closing at $62.01

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

The closing price of Landbridge Company LLC (NYSE: LB) was $62.01 for the day, up 0.21% from the previous closing price of $61.88. In other words, the price has increased by $0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.37 million shares were traded. LB stock price reached its highest trading level at $62.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $56.415.

Ratios:

Our analysis of LB’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.15 and its Current Ratio is at 4.15. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.35.

On January 03, 2025, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $71.Goldman initiated its Buy rating on January 03, 2025, with a $71 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 23 ’25 when LandBridge Holdings LLC sold 1,900,000 shares for $75.25 per share. The transaction valued at 142,975,000 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LB now has a Market Capitalization of 4780295680 and an Enterprise Value of 2335750656. As of this moment, Landbridge’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 76.86, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.04. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.25. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 26.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.78. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 13.062 whereas that against EBITDA is 20.715.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LB is 0.21, which has changed by -0.06370103 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LB has reached a high of $87.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $48.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.43%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -3.51%.

Shares Statistics:

LB traded an average of 422.07K shares per day over the past three months and 591310 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 25.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 23.99M. Insiders hold about 5.33% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 103.27% stake in the company. Shares short for LB as of 1761868800 were 4081821 with a Short Ratio of 9.67, compared to 1759190400 on 4392191. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4081821 and a Short% of Float of 16.540001.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are eagerly awaiting the insights provided by 1.0 analysts currently analyzing and rating the stock of Landbridge Company LLC (LB).The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.36, with high estimates of $0.36 and low estimates of $0.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.06 and $1.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.06. EPS for the following year is $1.55, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $1.55 and $1.55.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in . The current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $52.7M to a low estimate of $50.9M. As of . The current estimate, Landbridge Company LLC’s year-ago sales were $36.5MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $58.17M. There is a high estimate of $62.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $50.52M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $195M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $193.22M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $194.41M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $109.95MBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $241.97M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $257.7M and the low estimate is $215.69M.