Market Recap: Terra Innovatum Global N.V (NKLR)’s Positive Momentum%, Closing at $4.72

The closing price of Terra Innovatum Global N.V (NASDAQ: NKLR) was $4.72 for the day, up 15.69% from the previous closing price of $4.08. In other words, the price has increased by $15.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.0 million shares were traded. NKLR stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.95.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NKLR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NKLR now has a Market Capitalization of 296964704 and an Enterprise Value of 333551488. As of this moment, Terra’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 34.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NKLR has reached a high of $21.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -52.79%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -54.04%.

Shares Statistics:

NKLR traded an average of 1.99M shares per day over the past three months and 1262350 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 70.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.34M. Insiders hold about 56.84% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.38% stake in the company.