Market Resilience: Arbe Robotics Ltd (ARBE) Finishes Weak at 1.28, Down -1.54

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

Arbe Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ: ARBE) closed the day trading at $1.28 down -1.54% from the previous closing price of $1.3. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.8 million shares were traded. ARBE stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.22.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ARBE, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.18 and its Current Ratio is at 4.18. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on April 01, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $1.75.

Maxim Group reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on November 29, 2024, while the target price for the stock was revised from $4 to $3.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 22 ’25 when Canaan Partners Israel (CPI) C bought 162,158 shares for $1.94 per share.

Canaan Partners Israel (CPI) C bought 87,842 shares of ARBE for $147,575 on Sep 19 ’25. On Sep 18 ’25, another insider, Canaan Partners Israel (CPI) C, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 100,000 shares for $1.50 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ARBE now has a Market Capitalization of 139092336 and an Enterprise Value of 103285640. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 200.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.74. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 154.851 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.124.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ARBE is 0.59, which has changed by -0.28176796 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ARBE has reached a high of $5.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -30.42%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -20.24%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ARBE traded about 3.70M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ARBE traded about 1791950 shares per day. A total of 105.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 78.11M. Insiders hold about 25.72% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.48% stake in the company. Shares short for ARBE as of 1761868800 were 3018920 with a Short Ratio of 0.82, compared to 1759190400 on 4297625. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3018920 and a Short% of Float of 3.5700000000000003.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of Arbe Robotics Ltd (ARBE) reflects the combined expertise of 2.0 analysts actively engaged in assessing its market performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.29 and -$0.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.3. EPS for the following year is -$0.3, with 2.0 analysts recommending between -$0.3 and -$0.3.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.65M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11M and the low estimate is $6.94M.