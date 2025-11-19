Market Resilience: Ardent Health Inc (ARDT) Finishes Strong at 8.7, Up 5.07

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

Ardent Health Inc (NYSE: ARDT) closed the day trading at $8.7 up 5.07% from the previous closing price of $8.28. In other words, the price has increased by $5.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.11 million shares were traded. ARDT stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.51.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ARDT, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.04 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.04. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.95 and its Current Ratio is at 2.08. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.84 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.82.

On October 14, 2025, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $19.Goldman initiated its Neutral rating on October 14, 2025, with a $19 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ARDT now has a Market Capitalization of 1245732736 and an Enterprise Value of 3309081856. As of this moment, Ardent’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.03, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.28. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 11.37. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.01. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.523 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.233.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ARDT is 1.36, which has changed by -0.49635035 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ARDT has reached a high of $17.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -36.01%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -34.98%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ARDT traded about 447.35K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ARDT traded about 956740 shares per day. A total of 143.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.57M. Insiders hold about 77.25% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.05% stake in the company. Shares short for ARDT as of 1761868800 were 2765583 with a Short Ratio of 6.18, compared to 1759190400 on 2443710. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2765583 and a Short% of Float of 8.3000004.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.24, with high estimates of $0.3 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.86 and $1.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.86. EPS for the following year is $1.52, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $1.98 and $1.26.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $1.63B in revenue for . The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.68B to a low estimate of $1.6B. As of . The current estimate, Ardent Health Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.61BFor the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.59B. There is a high estimate of $1.64B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.56B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARDT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.42B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.31B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.35B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.97BBased on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.65B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.9B and the low estimate is $6.47B.