Market Resilience: eGain Corp (EGAN) Finishes Weak at 10.94, Down -1.08

eGain Corp (NASDAQ: EGAN) closed the day trading at $10.94 down -1.08% from the previous closing price of $11.06. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.57 million shares were traded. EGAN stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.335.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of EGAN, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.17 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.05. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.74 and its Current Ratio is at 1.74. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

On May 12, 2021, Needham reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $15 to $12.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 03 ’25 when SMIT ERIC sold 5,000 shares for $14.44 per share. The transaction valued at 72,200 led to the insider holds 129,187 shares of the business.

ERIC SMIT bought 5,000 shares of EGAN for $72,220 on Nov 03 ’25. On Oct 03 ’25, another insider, SMIT ERIC, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $10.00 each. As a result, the insider received 150,000 and left with 129,187 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EGAN now has a Market Capitalization of 295939648 and an Enterprise Value of 228430656. As of this moment, eGain’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.82, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 29.97. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.53. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.534 whereas that against EBITDA is 32.21.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for EGAN is 0.86, which has changed by 1.190099 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, EGAN has reached a high of $15.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.50%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 51.37%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, EGAN traded about 358.50K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, EGAN traded about 728160 shares per day. A total of 26.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.25M. Insiders hold about 36.24% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.52% stake in the company. Shares short for EGAN as of 1761868800 were 870264 with a Short Ratio of 2.43, compared to 1759190400 on 328964. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 870264 and a Short% of Float of 5.0300002.

Earnings Estimates

. The current market rating for eGain Corp (EGAN) reflects the collective analysis of 1.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.34 and $0.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.34. EPS for the following year is $0.32, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $0.32 and $0.32.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $22.42M in revenue for . The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $22.45M to a low estimate of $22.39M. As of . The current estimate, eGain Corp’s year-ago sales were $22.39MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $22.27M. There is a high estimate of $22.45M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $22.1M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EGAN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $91.72M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $91.06M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $91.39M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $88.43MBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $95.95M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $100.89M and the low estimate is $91M.

