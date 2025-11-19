Market Resilience: Gemini Space Station Inc (GEMI) Finishes Strong at 12.09, Up 4.49

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

Gemini Space Station Inc (NASDAQ: GEMI) closed the day trading at $12.09 up 4.49% from the previous closing price of $11.57. In other words, the price has increased by $4.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.41 million shares were traded. GEMI stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.3101.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GEMI, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.29 and its Current Ratio is at 1.29. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Truist on October 07, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $31.

On October 07, 2025, Rosenblatt started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $30.

On October 07, 2025, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $42.Needham initiated its Buy rating on October 07, 2025, with a $42 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 ’25 when Meade Tyler Roberts sold 199,463 shares for $26.25 per share. The transaction valued at 5,235,904 led to the insider holds 1,287,914 shares of the business.

Beard Marshall Edmund sold 258,901 shares of GEMI for $6,796,151 on Sep 15 ’25. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 1,727,631 shares after completing the transaction at $26.25 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GEMI now has a Market Capitalization of 1422433536 and an Enterprise Value of 1978123392. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.18. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.171 whereas that against EBITDA is -8.545.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GEMI has reached a high of $45.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -42.56%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -42.56%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GEMI traded about 3.90M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GEMI traded about 2575770 shares per day. A total of 42.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.06M. Insiders hold about 68.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.81% stake in the company. Shares short for GEMI as of 1761868800 were 5503576 with a Short Ratio of 1.41, compared to 1759190400 on 4578315. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5503576 and a Short% of Float of 13.44.

Earnings Estimates

Gemini Space Station Inc (GEMI) is presently subject to a detailed evaluation by 3 analysts, each offering their unique perspectives on its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.69, with high estimates of -$0.4 and low estimates of -$1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$6.07 and -$12.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$8.57. EPS for the following year is -$2.58, with 3.0 analysts recommending between -$1.59 and -$3.39.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $65.63M. There is a high estimate of $78M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $55M.

Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $332.64M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $346.3M and the low estimate is $311M.