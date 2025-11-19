Market Update: Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC) Sees Positive Movement%, Closing at $142.46

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

In the latest session, Generac Holdings Inc (NYSE: GNRC) closed at $142.46 up 1.39% from its previous closing price of $140.51. In other words, the price has increased by $1.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.57 million shares were traded. GNRC stock price reached its highest trading level at $144.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $137.6.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Generac Holdings Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 27.87 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.70. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.02 and its Current Ratio is at 2.18. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on October 22, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $248.

On August 26, 2025, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $219.

TD Cowen reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on July 31, 2025, while the target price for the stock was revised from $155 to $198.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 03 ’25 when Jagdfeld Aaron sold 5,000 shares for $166.43 per share. The transaction valued at 832,150 led to the insider holds 542,966 shares of the business.

Jagdfeld Aaron bought 5,000 shares of GNRC for $832,150 on Nov 03 ’25. On Oct 01 ’25, another insider, Jagdfeld Aaron, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $167.42 each. As a result, the insider received 837,100 and left with 547,966 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GNRC now has a Market Capitalization of 8360132096 and an Enterprise Value of 9553632256. As of this moment, Generac’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.11, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.38. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.64. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.16. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.195 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.967.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GNRC is 1.84, which has changed by -0.22021198 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GNRC has reached a high of $203.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $99.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -17.58%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -5.27%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GNRC has traded an average of 1.12M shares per day and 1297140 over the past ten days. A total of 58.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 57.69M. Insiders hold about 1.69% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.70% stake in the company. Shares short for GNRC as of 1761868800 were 3508703 with a Short Ratio of 3.15, compared to 1759190400 on 2550672. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3508703 and a Short% of Float of 6.99.

Earnings Estimates

Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC) is currently under the scrutiny of 18.0 analysts, each contributing to the ongoing evaluation of its stock.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.39, with high estimates of $1.69 and low estimates of $1.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.17 and $6.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.58. EPS for the following year is $8.24, with 20.0 analysts recommending between $9.2 and $7.17.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 18 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.17B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.19B to a low estimate of $1.15B. As of . The current estimate, Generac Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.23BFor the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.02B. There is a high estimate of $1.1B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $969.6M.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GNRC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.33B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.27B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.29B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.3BBased on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.76B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.01B and the low estimate is $4.51B.