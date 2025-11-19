Market Update: Geron Corp (GERN) Sees Negative Movement%, Closing at $1.11

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

In the latest session, Geron Corp (NASDAQ: GERN) closed at $1.11 down -1.77% from its previous closing price of $1.13. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.77 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.84 million shares were traded. GERN stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.08.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Geron Corp’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.87 and its Current Ratio is at 5.96. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.93.

On May 08, 2025, Scotiabank Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform which previously was Sector Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $1.50.

B. Riley Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on February 27, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $3.50 to $2.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 09 ’25 when LAWLIS V BRYAN bought 13,300 shares for $1.18 per share. The transaction valued at 15,667 led to the insider holds 13,300 shares of the business.

Samuels Scott Alan bought 15,000 shares of GERN for $24,150 on Feb 27 ’25. The EVP, Chief Legal Officer now owns 26,682 shares after completing the transaction at $1.61 per share. On Feb 27 ’25, another insider, SCARLETT JOHN A, who serves as the Chairman, President and CEO of the company, bought 12,500 shares for $1.76 each. As a result, the insider paid 22,062 and bolstered with 12,500 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GERN now has a Market Capitalization of 708574336 and an Enterprise Value of 449958368. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.85. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.453 whereas that against EBITDA is -7.192.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GERN is 0.59, which has changed by -0.716792 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GERN has reached a high of $4.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -11.68%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -25.44%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GERN has traded an average of 7.50M shares per day and 10910430 over the past ten days. A total of 638.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 604.03M. Insiders hold about 5.38% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.56% stake in the company. Shares short for GERN as of 1761868800 were 85259940 with a Short Ratio of 11.37, compared to 1759190400 on 89775024. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 85259940 and a Short% of Float of 13.96.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Geron Corp (GERN) is currently attracting attention from 2.0 analysts actively involved in rating its market status.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.12 and -$0.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.12. EPS for the following year is -$0.08, with 2.0 analysts recommending between -$0.03 and -$0.12.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $50.88M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $51.97M to a low estimate of $49.2M. As of . The current estimate, Geron Corp’s year-ago sales were $47.54MFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $53.85M. There is a high estimate of $57.31M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $48.7M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GERN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $187.84M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $185.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $186.76M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $76.99MBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $260.39M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $292.8M and the low estimate is $235.31M.