Market Update: Lazard Inc (LAZ) Sees Negative Movement%, Closing at $46.61

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

In the latest session, Lazard Inc (NYSE: LAZ) closed at $46.61 down -2.16% from its previous closing price of $47.64. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.06 million shares were traded. LAZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $48.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $46.6.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Lazard Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.67 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.51. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.08 and its Current Ratio is at 2.08. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BMO Capital Markets on October 03, 2025, initiated with a Market Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $56.

On August 25, 2025, Keefe Bruyette Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Mkt Perform but kept the price unchanged to $65.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Equal-Weight to Underweight on April 07, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $56 to $33.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 16 ’25 when Orszag Peter Richard sold 32,475 shares for $54.09 per share. The transaction valued at 1,756,573 led to the insider holds 183,274 shares of the business.

Orszag Peter Richard bought 32,475 shares of LAZ for $1,762,743 on Sep 16 ’25. On Sep 11 ’25, another insider, Russo Evan L, who serves as the CEO of Asset Management of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $56.95 each. As a result, the insider received 2,847,600 and left with 227,915 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LAZ now has a Market Capitalization of 4422255104 and an Enterprise Value of 5785997824. As of this moment, Lazard’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.50, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.94. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.65. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.26. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.918.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LAZ is 1.39, which has changed by -0.13303006 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LAZ has reached a high of $60.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -9.09%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -3.76%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LAZ has traded an average of 829.13K shares per day and 681900 over the past ten days. A total of 94.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 93.12M. Insiders hold about 1.85% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.95% stake in the company. Shares short for LAZ as of 1761868800 were 5822323 with a Short Ratio of 7.02, compared to 1759190400 on 3870956. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5822323 and a Short% of Float of 6.29.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for LAZ is 2.00, from 2.0 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.04198153. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.88.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are eagerly awaiting the insights provided by 7.0 analysts currently analyzing and rating the stock of Lazard Inc (LAZ).The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.82, with high estimates of $1.26 and low estimates of $0.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.67 and $2.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.51. EPS for the following year is $3.91, with 8.0 analysts recommending between $4.5 and $3.42.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $883.51M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $928M to a low estimate of $828.8M. As of . The current estimate, Lazard Inc’s year-ago sales were $812.43MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $777.14M. There is a high estimate of $835.55M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $715M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LAZ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.97B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.89BBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.58B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.74B and the low estimate is $3.39B.