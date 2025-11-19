Market Update: PowerFleet Inc (AIOT) Sees N/A Movement%, Closing at $4.5

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.7 million shares were traded. AIOT stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.4.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of PowerFleet Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.93 and its Current Ratio is at 1.07. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.51.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 18 ’25 when McConnell Michael J bought 10,000 shares for $4.64 per share. The transaction valued at 46,400 led to the insider holds 28,028 shares of the business.

Towe Steven Mark bought 23,157 shares of AIOT for $102,354 on Aug 14 ’25. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 2,457,923 shares after completing the transaction at $4.42 per share. On Dec 05 ’24, another insider, Lewis Catherine J, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 270,000 shares for $6.82 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AIOT now has a Market Capitalization of 602210816 and an Enterprise Value of 859309824. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.28. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.018 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.645.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AIOT is 1.37, which has changed by -0.30555558 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AIOT has reached a high of $8.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -13.04%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -13.28%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AIOT has traded an average of 1.54M shares per day and 1974300 over the past ten days. A total of 133.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 125.53M. Insiders hold about 6.19% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.53% stake in the company. Shares short for AIOT as of 1761868800 were 12583146 with a Short Ratio of 8.17, compared to 1759190400 on 14709624. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12583146 and a Short% of Float of 9.959999999999999.

Earnings Estimates

A detailed examination of PowerFleet Inc (AIOT) is currently in progress, with 4.0 analysts providing valuable insights into its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.21 and $0.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.11. EPS for the following year is $0.32, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $0.56 and $0.13.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $111.78M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $112.53M to a low estimate of $111M. As of . The current estimate, PowerFleet Inc’s year-ago sales were $106.43MFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $112.45M. There is a high estimate of $114M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $110.94M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AIOT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $442.27M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $439M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $440.08M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $362.51MBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $479.98M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $486.6M and the low estimate is $474.7M.