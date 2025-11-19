Market Update: QXO Inc (QXO) Sees Negative Movement%, Closing at $16.69

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

In the latest session, QXO Inc (NYSE: QXO) closed at $16.69 down -1.59% from its previous closing price of $16.96. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5.18 million shares were traded. QXO stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.53.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of QXO Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.87 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 142.62. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.24 and its Current Ratio is at 3.06. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Vertical Research on October 21, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $30.

On October 01, 2025, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $28.

On September 05, 2025, Raymond James started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $28.Raymond James initiated its Outperform rating on September 05, 2025, with a $28 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, QXO now has a Market Capitalization of 11255604224 and an Enterprise Value of 13959802880. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.28. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.994 whereas that against EBITDA is 39.536.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for QXO is 2.41, which has changed by 0.060662866 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, QXO has reached a high of $24.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -11.88%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -4.64%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, QXO has traded an average of 8.20M shares per day and 8713170 over the past ten days. A total of 674.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 625.41M. Insiders hold about 7.26% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.33% stake in the company. Shares short for QXO as of 1761868800 were 62436581 with a Short Ratio of 7.62, compared to 1759190400 on 46375111. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 62436581 and a Short% of Float of 20.53.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 12.0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.36 and $0.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.3. EPS for the following year is $0.46, with 15.0 analysts recommending between $0.66 and $0.32.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.23B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.29B to a low estimate of $2.18B. As of . The current estimate, QXO Inc’s year-ago sales were $14.74MFor the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.03B. There is a high estimate of $2.22B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.81B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for QXO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.95B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.82B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.88B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $56.87MBased on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.94B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.56B and the low estimate is $9.96B.