Market Watch: Astrana Health Inc (ASTH)’s Noteworthy Gain%, Closing at $21.38

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Astrana Health Inc’s stock clocked out at $21.38, up 1.66% from its previous closing price of $21.03. In other words, the price has increased by $1.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.64 million shares were traded. ASTH stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.8.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ASTH’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.31 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.06. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on April 01, 2025, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $36.

On October 14, 2024, TD Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $66.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ASTH now has a Market Capitalization of 1072326912 and an Enterprise Value of 1475303040. As of this moment, Astrana’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 112.53, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.76. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.20. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.36. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.509 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.426.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ASTH is 0.94, which has changed by -0.4875731 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ASTH has reached a high of $45.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -26.92%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -26.12%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ASTH traded 397.62K shares on average per day over the past three months and 721090 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 49.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.93M. Insiders hold about 22.38% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.63% stake in the company. Shares short for ASTH as of 1761868800 were 2010094 with a Short Ratio of 5.06, compared to 1759190400 on 1726991. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2010094 and a Short% of Float of 6.890000000000001.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7.0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.3, with high estimates of $0.46 and low estimates of $0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.24 and $0.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.72. EPS for the following year is $2.64, with 1 analysts recommending between $2.64 and $2.64.

Revenue Estimates

In . The current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $944.41M. It ranges from a high estimate of $971.3M to a low estimate of $913.57M. As of . The current estimate, Astrana Health Inc’s year-ago sales were $665.21MFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $887.14M. There is a high estimate of $974M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $789M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ASTH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.19B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.14B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.17B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.03BBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.23B and the low estimate is $3.57B.