Market Watch Highlights: Doximity Inc (DOCS) Ends on an% Upturn Note at 47.42

As of close of business last night, Doximity Inc’s stock clocked out at $47.42, up 0.74% from its previous closing price of $47.07. In other words, the price has increased by $0.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.41 million shares were traded. DOCS stock price reached its highest trading level at $49.0 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $46.38.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DOCS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.16 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 28.60. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.75 and its Current Ratio is at 7.75. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BMO Capital Markets on November 13, 2025, initiated with a Market Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $55.

On October 27, 2025, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $82.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Neutral to Underweight on October 10, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $62.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 03 ’25 when Wampler Kira Scherer sold 2,000 shares for $66.44 per share. The transaction valued at 132,880 led to the insider holds 19,839 shares of the business.

KIRA WAMPLER bought 2,000 shares of DOCS for $132,880 on Nov 03 ’25. On Oct 10 ’25, another insider, Benjamin Regina M., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $70.84 each. As a result, the insider received 354,200 and left with 19,839 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DOCS now has a Market Capitalization of 8927822848 and an Enterprise Value of 8060725760. As of this moment, Doximity’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 37.82, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 27.65. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.50. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.14. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.973 whereas that against EBITDA is 31.915.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DOCS is 1.44, which has changed by -0.056713402 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DOCS has reached a high of $85.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $46.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -28.87%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -24.15%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DOCS traded 1.50M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2710730 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 137.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 133.41M. Insiders hold about 29.14% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.11% stake in the company. Shares short for DOCS as of 1761868800 were 4199350 with a Short Ratio of 2.80, compared to 1759190400 on 5206651. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4199350 and a Short% of Float of 3.1300000000000003.

Earnings Estimates

The performance of Doximity Inc (DOCS) in the stock market is under the watchful eye of 17.0 analysts actively contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.32, with high estimates of $0.39 and low estimates of $0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.67 and $1.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.57. EPS for the following year is $1.72, with 18.0 analysts recommending between $2.04 and $1.47.

Revenue Estimates

In . The current quarter, 18 analysts expect revenue to total $181.63M. It ranges from a high estimate of $192.21M to a low estimate of $180.3M. As of . The current estimate, Doximity Inc’s year-ago sales were $168.6MFor the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $150.34M. There is a high estimate of $158.71M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $147.8M.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DOCS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $664.29M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $625M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $644.96M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $570.4MBased on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $716.33M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $773.46M and the low estimate is $688.7M.