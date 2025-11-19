Market Watch Highlights: Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Ends on an% Downturn Note at 5.32

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Grab Holdings Limited’s stock clocked out at $5.32, down -0.19% from its previous closing price of $5.33. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 58.25 million shares were traded. GRAB stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.365 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.22.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GRAB’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.13 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 64.91. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.81 and its Current Ratio is at 1.83. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

On February 21, 2025, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $5.60.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 11 ’25 when SUTHEN THOMAS PARADATHETH bought 515,000 shares for $6.08 per share.

ONG CHIN YIN bought 100,000 shares of GRAB for $609,310 on Nov 11 ’25. On Nov 11 ’25, another insider, ANTHONY TAN PING YEOW, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 1,000,000 shares for $5.91 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GRAB now has a Market Capitalization of 21742841856 and an Enterprise Value of 16811839488. As of this moment, Grab’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 182.19, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 49.93. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.36. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.208 whereas that against EBITDA is 88.02.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GRAB is 0.91, which has changed by -0.058303893 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GRAB has reached a high of $6.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -10.22%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.63%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GRAB traded 50.76M shares on average per day over the past three months and 64075130 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 3.96B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.50B. Insiders hold about 38.55% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 49.52% stake in the company. Shares short for GRAB as of 1761868800 were 185169466 with a Short Ratio of 3.65, compared to 1759190400 on 196321157. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 185169466 and a Short% of Float of 5.4.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1.0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.05 and $0.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.04. EPS for the following year is $0.1, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $0.15 and $0.07.

Revenue Estimates

In . The current quarter, 9 analysts expect revenue to total $942.08M. It ranges from a high estimate of $987.76M to a low estimate of $913M. As of . The current estimate, Grab Holdings Limited’s year-ago sales were $764MFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $923M. There is a high estimate of $944M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $898.45M.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GRAB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.45B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.38B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.4B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.8BBased on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.13B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.32B and the low estimate is $3.99B.