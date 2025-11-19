Market Watch Highlights: Quanex Building Products Corp (NX) Ends on an% Downturn Note at 11.92

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

As of close of business last night, Quanex Building Products Corp’s stock clocked out at $11.92, down -2.53% from its previous closing price of $12.23. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.6 million shares were traded. NX stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.8754.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.05 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.90. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.18 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.16.

On April 02, 2020, The Benchmark Company started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $13.

Sidoti Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on March 10, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $19.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 11 ’25 when Hughes Bradley E. bought 6,500 shares for $15.27 per share. The transaction valued at 99,275 led to the insider holds 6,500 shares of the business.

Wilson George Laverne bought 4,328 shares of NX for $99,674 on Dec 19 ’24. The President & CEO now owns 287,644 shares after completing the transaction at $23.03 per share. On Dec 19 ’24, another insider, Zuehlke Scott M., who serves as the Senior VP, CFO & Treasurer of the company, bought 435 shares for $23.10 each. As a result, the insider paid 10,048 and bolstered with 74,297 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NX now has a Market Capitalization of 546851968 and an Enterprise Value of 1352883200. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.76. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.735 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.371.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NX is 1.00, which has changed by -0.58849263 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NX has reached a high of $32.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -15.64%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -33.37%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NX traded 603.82K shares on average per day over the past three months and 466240 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 45.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.40M. Insiders hold about 1.05% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.58% stake in the company. Shares short for NX as of 1761868800 were 2299304 with a Short Ratio of 3.81, compared to 1759190400 on 1910141. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2299304 and a Short% of Float of 7.000000000000001.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.32, NX has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.32. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.026165169. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.38. . The current Payout Ratio is 35.47% for NX, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-09-16 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-09-16. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2006-04-03 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

A comprehensive evaluation of Quanex Building Products Corp (NX) is underway, with the input of 4.0 analysts contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.24 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.08 and $1.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.02. EPS for the following year is $2.2, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $2.35 and $2.14.

Revenue Estimates

In . The current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $472.62M. It ranges from a high estimate of $473.58M to a low estimate of $472M. As of . The current estimate, Quanex Building Products Corp’s year-ago sales were $492.16MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $392.43M. There is a high estimate of $399M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $385M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.82B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.82B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.82B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.28BBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.83B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.85B and the low estimate is $1.8B.