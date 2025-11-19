Market Watch Highlights: Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (RXRX) Ends on an% Upturn Note at 4.16

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc’s stock clocked out at $4.16, up 0.97% from its previous closing price of $4.12. In other words, the price has increased by $0.97 from its previous closing price. On the day, 25.59 million shares were traded. RXRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.96.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of RXRX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.60 and its Current Ratio is at 4.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

On May 22, 2023, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $8.

On March 16, 2023, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $17.Needham initiated its Buy rating on March 16, 2023, with a $17 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 04 ’25 when Gibson Christopher sold 40,000 shares for $5.21 per share. The transaction valued at 208,400 led to the insider holds 974,229 shares of the business.

Gibson Christopher bought 40,000 shares of RXRX for $208,400 on Nov 04 ’25. On Oct 23 ’25, another insider, Gibson Christopher, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 100,000 shares for $5.70 each. As a result, the insider received 570,000 and left with 954,229 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RXRX now has a Market Capitalization of 2168452864 and an Enterprise Value of 1590991104. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 49.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.95. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 36.416 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.484.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RXRX is 0.99, which has changed by -0.3178808 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RXRX has reached a high of $12.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -20.50%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -25.55%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that RXRX traded 41.25M shares on average per day over the past three months and 35506230 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 485.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 412.80M. Insiders hold about 20.81% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.86% stake in the company. Shares short for RXRX as of 1761868800 were 128586047 with a Short Ratio of 3.12, compared to 1759190400 on 133407394. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 128586047 and a Short% of Float of 26.13.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (RXRX) is currently being evaluated by a team of 5.0 analysts, each contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.36, with high estimates of -$0.33 and low estimates of -$0.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.48 and -$1.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.61. EPS for the following year is -$1.25, with 8.0 analysts recommending between -$1.07 and -$1.41.

Revenue Estimates

In . The current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $25.68M. It ranges from a high estimate of $46.4M to a low estimate of $17.1M. As of . The current estimate, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc’s year-ago sales were $4.55MFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $16.28M. There is a high estimate of $20.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $10M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RXRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $85.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $48.35M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $62.9M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $58.84MBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $93.52M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $208.4M and the low estimate is $61.1M.