Market Watch Highlights: Reddit Inc (RDDT) Ends on an% Downturn Note at 185.69

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

As of close of business last night, Reddit Inc’s stock clocked out at $185.69, down -0.99% from its previous closing price of $187.55. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.99 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.58 million shares were traded. RDDT stock price reached its highest trading level at $189.5 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $180.93.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of RDDT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.81 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 69.04. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.13 and its Current Ratio is at 12.13. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on October 21, 2025, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $250 from $220 previously.

On September 18, 2025, Piper Sandler reiterated its Overweight rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $210 to $290.

Needham reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on September 15, 2025, while the target price for the stock was revised from $215 to $300.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 14 ’25 when Huffman Steve Ladd sold 18,000 shares for $194.81 per share. The transaction valued at 3,506,547 led to the insider holds 485,958 shares of the business.

Slowe Christopher Brian sold 14,000 shares of RDDT for $2,861,978 on Nov 10 ’25. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 202,534 shares after completing the transaction at $204.43 per share. On Nov 04 ’25, another insider, Huffman Steve Ladd, who serves as the CEO & President of the company, sold 13,911 shares for $189.33 each. As a result, the insider received 2,633,771 and left with 498,193 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RDDT now has a Market Capitalization of 35187466240 and an Enterprise Value of 32986679296. As of this moment, Reddit’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 102.27, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 47.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 18.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 13.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 17.319 whereas that against EBITDA is 118.238.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RDDT is 2.38, which has changed by 0.37631178 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RDDT has reached a high of $282.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $79.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -14.14%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.72%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that RDDT traded 5.92M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4842610 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 136.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 132.85M. Insiders hold about 29.89% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.61% stake in the company. Shares short for RDDT as of 1761868800 were 17254979 with a Short Ratio of 2.92, compared to 1759190400 on 19742381. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17254979 and a Short% of Float of 14.899999.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Reddit Inc (RDDT) is currently in the spotlight, with 20.0 analysts actively rating and assessing its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.51, with high estimates of $0.79 and low estimates of $0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.65 and $2.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.33. EPS for the following year is $3.78, with 25.0 analysts recommending between $4.65 and $2.81.

Revenue Estimates

In . The current quarter, 23 analysts expect revenue to total $664.87M. It ranges from a high estimate of $694.18M to a low estimate of $640M. As of . The current estimate, Reddit Inc’s year-ago sales were $427.71MFor the next quarter, 23 analysts are estimating revenue of $573.49M. There is a high estimate of $624.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $539M.

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RDDT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.18B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.14B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.3BBased on 27 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.96B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.24B and the low estimate is $2.79B.