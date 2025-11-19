Market Watch: Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY)’s Noteworthy Drop%, Closing at $3.33

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Repay Holdings Corporation’s stock clocked out at $3.33, down -0.89% from its previous closing price of $3.36. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.89 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.24 million shares were traded. RPAY stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.245.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of RPAY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.17 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.35. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.81 and its Current Ratio is at 0.81. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.71 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, The Benchmark Company on February 13, 2024, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

On December 05, 2023, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Market Perform rating and target price of $9.

On October 20, 2023, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $8.UBS initiated its Neutral rating on October 20, 2023, with a $8 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 12 ’25 when Moore Jacob Hamilton sold 26,385 shares for $5.89 per share. The transaction valued at 155,408 led to the insider holds 193,532 shares of the business.

Moore Jacob Hamilton bought 26,385 shares of RPAY for $153,893 on Sep 12 ’25. On May 16 ’25, another insider, Alias Shaler, who serves as the President of the company, bought 118 shares for $4.15 each. As a result, the insider paid 490 and bolstered with 264,990 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RPAY now has a Market Capitalization of 304150240 and an Enterprise Value of 618054912. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.44. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.001 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.87.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RPAY is 1.70, which has changed by -0.5810474 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RPAY has reached a high of $8.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -30.08%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -35.75%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that RPAY traded 1.05M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1710620 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 81.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 64.61M. Insiders hold about 20.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.91% stake in the company. Shares short for RPAY as of 1761868800 were 5555086 with a Short Ratio of 5.30, compared to 1759190400 on 6353882. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5555086 and a Short% of Float of 7.91.

Earnings Estimates

At present, 7.0 analysts are actively evaluating the performance of Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.23, with high estimates of $0.25 and low estimates of $0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.87 and $0.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.84. EPS for the following year is $0.94, with 7.0 analysts recommending between $1.0 and $0.88.

Revenue Estimates

In . The current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $76.79M. It ranges from a high estimate of $78.1M to a low estimate of $75.9M. As of . The current estimate, Repay Holdings Corporation’s year-ago sales were $78.27MFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $82.17M. There is a high estimate of $83.69M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $80.43M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RPAY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $308.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $306.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $307.56M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $313.04MBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $329.49M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $343.17M and the low estimate is $318.9M.

