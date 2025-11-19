Market Watch: SEMrush Holdings Inc (SEMR)’s Noteworthy Gain%, Closing at $6.76

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

As of close of business last night, SEMrush Holdings Inc’s stock clocked out at $6.76, up 0.15% from its previous closing price of $6.75. In other words, the price has increased by $0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.45 million shares were traded. SEMR stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.58.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SEMR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.66 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.50. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.21 and its Current Ratio is at 2.21. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

On January 14, 2025, Northland Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $18.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Equal-Weight to Overweight on January 13, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $17 to $20.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 01 ’25 when Melnikov Dmitry sold 1,408 shares for $7.15 per share. The transaction valued at 10,067 led to the insider holds 1,281,956 shares of the business.

Warden Andrew sold 7,000 shares of SEMR for $54,390 on Aug 27 ’25. The Chief Marketing Officer now owns 366,917 shares after completing the transaction at $7.77 per share. On Aug 27 ’25, another insider, Andrew Warden, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 7,001 shares for $7.77 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SEMR now has a Market Capitalization of 1008481728 and an Enterprise Value of 755594688. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.48. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.763 whereas that against EBITDA is 362.396.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SEMR is 1.61, which has changed by -0.5269797 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SEMR has reached a high of $18.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -7.97%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -28.30%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SEMR traded 1.23M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1784770 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 127.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.81M. Insiders hold about 71.97% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.48% stake in the company. Shares short for SEMR as of 1761868800 were 7013976 with a Short Ratio of 5.70, compared to 1759190400 on 5295090. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7013976 and a Short% of Float of 13.44.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating of SEMrush Holdings Inc (SEMR) is currently shaped by the ongoing analysis conducted by 5.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.36 and $0.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.32. EPS for the following year is $0.43, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $0.47 and $0.36.

Revenue Estimates

In . The current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $118.57M. It ranges from a high estimate of $118.86M to a low estimate of $118.4M. As of . The current estimate, SEMrush Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $102.64MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $121.16M. There is a high estimate of $122.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $120.5M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SEMR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $444.84M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $444.39M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $444.56M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $376.81MBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $510.77M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $520.2M and the low estimate is $505.7M.