Market Watch: USA TODAY Co Inc (TDAY)’s Noteworthy Gain%, Closing at $4.6

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

As of close of business last night, USA TODAY Co Inc’s stock clocked out at $4.6, up 1.10% from its previous closing price of $4.55. In other words, the price has increased by $1.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.59 million shares were traded. TDAY stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.54.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TDAY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.98 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 24.79. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.67 and its Current Ratio is at 0.69. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.96 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.42.

On July 01, 2024, JMP Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Outperform rating and target price of $6.JMP Securities initiated its Mkt Outperform rating on July 01, 2024, with a $6 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 02 ’25 when Horne Douglas Edward bought 100,273 shares for $3.42 per share.

Horne Douglas Edward bought 155,000 shares of TDAY for $546,927 on May 09 ’25. On May 08 ’25, another insider, Horne Douglas Edward, who serves as the Former Officer of the company, bought 75,000 shares for $3.41 each.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, USA’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.89, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 39.38. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TDAY has reached a high of $5.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.49%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.50%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TDAY traded 1.90M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1811797 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 147.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 127.86M. Insiders hold about 13.08% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.43% stake in the company.