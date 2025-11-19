Market Watch: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (GTM)’s Noteworthy Drop%, Closing at $9.39

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

As of close of business last night, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc’s stock clocked out at $9.39, down -2.39% from its previous closing price of $9.62. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.26 million shares were traded. GTM stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.6 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.325.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GTM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 21.67 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.33. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.67 and its Current Ratio is at 0.67. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on October 01, 2025, initiated with a Underweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

On August 05, 2025, DA Davidson started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $11.

Piper Sandler Upgraded its Underweight to Neutral on February 26, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $10 to $11.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 04 ’25 when McGrane Ashley sold 6,600 shares for $11.69 per share. The transaction valued at 77,145 led to the insider holds 28,399 shares of the business.

McGrane Ashley sold 515 shares of GTM for $5,763 on Nov 03 ’25. The General Counsel and Corp Sec now owns 34,999 shares after completing the transaction at $11.19 per share. On Nov 04 ’25, another insider, ASHLEY MCGRANE, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 6,600 shares for $11.80 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GTM now has a Market Capitalization of 2991943168 and an Enterprise Value of 4347153920. As of this moment, ZoomInfo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.64, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.45. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.92. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.93. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.507 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.352.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GTM is 1.08, which has changed by -0.09416199 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GTM has reached a high of $12.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -14.17%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -8.31%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GTM traded 4.23M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4838820 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 313.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 263.13M. Insiders hold about 15.55% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.85% stake in the company. Shares short for GTM as of 1761868800 were 27941004 with a Short Ratio of 6.60, compared to 1759190400 on 24470574. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 27941004 and a Short% of Float of 9.92.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (GTM) is currently being evaluated by 22.0 analysts who are actively contributing to its market rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.26, with high estimates of $0.28 and low estimates of $0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.06 and $1.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.05. EPS for the following year is $1.11, with 22.0 analysts recommending between $1.19 and $0.99.

Revenue Estimates

In . The current quarter, 20 analysts expect revenue to total $309.32M. It ranges from a high estimate of $316.4M to a low estimate of $308M. As of . The current estimate, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc’s year-ago sales were $309.1MFor the next quarter, 20 analysts are estimating revenue of $307.74M. There is a high estimate of $317M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $302.36M.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GTM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.25B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.24B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.24B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.21BBased on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.26B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.31B and the low estimate is $1.24B.