Metric Analysis: CorMedix Inc (CRMD)’s Key Ratios in the Limelight

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

In the latest session, CorMedix Inc (NASDAQ: CRMD) closed at $10.07 up 0.95% from its previous closing price of $9.98. In other words, the price has increased by $0.95 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.01 million shares were traded. CRMD stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.335 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.93.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of CorMedix Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.25 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.67. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.73 and its Current Ratio is at 1.94. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

On June 30, 2025, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $20.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 14 ’25 when Dillione Janet sold 30,000 shares for $11.42 per share. The transaction valued at 342,600 led to the insider holds 48,473 shares of the business.

Dillione Janet bought 30,000 shares of CRMD for $328,200 on Nov 14 ’25. On Nov 10 ’25, another insider, Erin Mistry, who serves as the Former Officer of the company, bought 13,543 shares for $10.98 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CRMD now has a Market Capitalization of 793799616 and an Enterprise Value of 887003712. As of this moment, CorMedix’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.91, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.96. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.139 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.198.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CRMD is 1.34, which has changed by -0.07076353 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CRMD has reached a high of $17.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -10.62%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -9.79%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CRMD has traded an average of 3.39M shares per day and 3842040 over the past ten days. A total of 78.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 72.42M. Insiders hold about 8.09% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 50.83% stake in the company. Shares short for CRMD as of 1761868800 were 16599216 with a Short Ratio of 4.90, compared to 1759190400 on 15564623. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16599216 and a Short% of Float of 21.39.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of CorMedix Inc (CRMD) is currently in the spotlight, with 2.0 analysts actively rating and assessing its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.72, with high estimates of $0.72 and low estimates of $0.72.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.85 and $2.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.63. EPS for the following year is $2.5, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $2.53 and $2.47.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $127.52M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $135.16M to a low estimate of $120M. As of . The current estimate, CorMedix Inc’s year-ago sales were $31.21MFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $127.41M. There is a high estimate of $127.41M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $127.41M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRMD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $318.25M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $303.09M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $310.62M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $43.47MBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $437.27M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $503M and the low estimate is $298.1M.