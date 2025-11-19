Metric Analysis: Interactive Brokers Group Inc (IBKR)’s Key Ratios in the Limelight

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

In the latest session, Interactive Brokers Group Inc (NASDAQ: IBKR) closed at $63.27 down -0.22% from its previous closing price of $63.41. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.14 million shares were traded. IBKR stock price reached its highest trading level at $64.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $62.09.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Interactive Brokers Group Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.30 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.03. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.04 and its Current Ratio is at 1.04. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BMO Capital Markets on October 03, 2025, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $82.

On June 09, 2025, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $215.

Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its Outperform to Mkt Perform on July 11, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $128 to $135.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 29 ’25 when Harris Lawrence E sold 10,645 shares for $69.00 per share. The transaction valued at 734,505 led to the insider holds 198,704 shares of the business.

Harris Lawrence E sold 7,500 shares of IBKR for $522,975 on Oct 27 ’25. The Director now owns 216,204 shares after completing the transaction at $69.73 per share. On Oct 28 ’25, another insider, Harris Lawrence E, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 6,855 shares for $69.15 each. As a result, the insider received 474,023 and left with 209,349 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IBKR now has a Market Capitalization of 107555045376 and an Enterprise Value of -44949811200. As of this moment, Interactive’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 30.48, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 27.37. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.37. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.52. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -7.497.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for IBKR is 1.28, which has changed by 0.3501544 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, IBKR has reached a high of $73.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -6.60%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.82%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, IBKR has traded an average of 6.48M shares per day and 4230520 over the past ten days. A total of 445.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 430.50M. Insiders hold about 3.34% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.68% stake in the company. Shares short for IBKR as of 1761868800 were 9873122 with a Short Ratio of 1.52, compared to 1759190400 on 11808810. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9873122 and a Short% of Float of 2.2800000000000002.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for IBKR is 0.28, from 0.285 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.004494559. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.53. . The current Payout Ratio is 12.27% for IBKR, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-08-29 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-12-01. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2025-06-18 when the company split stock in a 4:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Interactive Brokers Group Inc (IBKR) is currently being evaluated by a team of 9.0 analysts, each contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.56, with high estimates of $0.58 and low estimates of $0.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.17 and $2.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.12. EPS for the following year is $2.34, with 11.0 analysts recommending between $2.47 and $2.25.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.6B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.68B to a low estimate of $1.51B. As of . The current estimate, Interactive Brokers Group Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.42BFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.62B. There is a high estimate of $1.65B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.6B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IBKR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.02B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.09B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.26BBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.55B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.68B and the low estimate is $6.4B.