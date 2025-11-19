Metric Analysis: MongoDB Inc (MDB)’s Key Ratios in the Limelight

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

In the latest session, MongoDB Inc (NASDAQ: MDB) closed at $337.86 down -0.51% from its previous closing price of $339.6. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.51 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.96 million shares were traded. MDB stock price reached its highest trading level at $341.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $331.01.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of MongoDB Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.72 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 114.58. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.46 and its Current Ratio is at 5.46. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Guggenheim on November 18, 2025, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $400.

On October 01, 2025, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $430.

BMO Capital Markets reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on September 18, 2025, while the target price for the stock was revised from $315 to $365.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 14 ’25 when MERRIMAN DWIGHT A sold 10,000 shares for $338.52 per share. The transaction valued at 3,385,221 led to the insider holds 1,055,316 shares of the business.

MERRIMAN DWIGHT A sold 6,000 shares of MDB for $2,234,762 on Nov 12 ’25. The Director now owns 502,896 shares after completing the transaction at $372.46 per share. On Nov 14 ’25, another insider, MERRIMAN DWIGHT A, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $338.40 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MDB now has a Market Capitalization of 27607996416 and an Enterprise Value of 25211023360. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.36. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.366 whereas that against EBITDA is -174.772.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MDB is 1.45, which has changed by 0.20528114 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MDB has reached a high of $385.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $140.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.47%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.02%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MDB has traded an average of 2.44M shares per day and 1564580 over the past ten days. A total of 81.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 78.45M. Insiders hold about 3.57% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.52% stake in the company. Shares short for MDB as of 1761868800 were 3820835 with a Short Ratio of 1.57, compared to 1759190400 on 4667242. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3820835 and a Short% of Float of 4.84.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 33.0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.92, with high estimates of $1.05 and low estimates of $0.87.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.22 and $3.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.73. EPS for the following year is $4.33, with 39.0 analysts recommending between $5.82 and $3.54.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 32 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $592.98M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $614M to a low estimate of $589M. As of . The current estimate, MongoDB Inc’s year-ago sales were $529.38MFor the next quarter, 32 analysts are estimating revenue of $624.72M. There is a high estimate of $637M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $618.16M.

A total of 37 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MDB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.41B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.35B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.36B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.01BBased on 37 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.76B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.94B and the low estimate is $2.65B.