Metric Analysis: Prime Medicine Inc (PRME)’s Key Ratios in the Limelight

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

In the latest session, Prime Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: PRME) closed at $3.55 down -7.07% from its previous closing price of $3.82. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.55 million shares were traded. PRME stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.825 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.465.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Prime Medicine Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.61 and its Current Ratio is at 6.61. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.68.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 01 ’25 when GV 2021 GP, L.L.C. bought 1,500,000 shares for $3.30 per share. The transaction valued at 4,950,000 led to the insider holds 3,262,440 shares of the business.

NELSEN ROBERT bought 3,030,300 shares of PRME for $9,999,990 on Aug 01 ’25. The Director now owns 6,230,300 shares after completing the transaction at $3.30 per share. On Aug 01 ’25, another insider, ARCH Venture Partners XII, LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 3,030,300 shares for $3.30 each. As a result, the insider paid 9,999,990 and bolstered with 6,230,300 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PRME now has a Market Capitalization of 640812800 and an Enterprise Value of 533333312. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 107.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.96. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 89.231 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.71.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PRME is 2.74, which has changed by 0.27759194 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PRME has reached a high of $6.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -28.54%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.15%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PRME has traded an average of 3.77M shares per day and 4424280 over the past ten days. A total of 180.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 93.82M. Insiders hold about 48.03% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.15% stake in the company. Shares short for PRME as of 1761868800 were 18214907 with a Short Ratio of 4.84, compared to 1759190400 on 20012461. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18214907 and a Short% of Float of 16.459998000000002.

Earnings Estimates

The performance of Prime Medicine Inc (PRME) in the stock market is under the watchful eye of 11.0 analysts actively contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.25, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.09 and -$1.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.27. EPS for the following year is -$0.9, with 10.0 analysts recommending between -$0.56 and -$1.39.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PRME’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.79M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.79M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.7M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.98M