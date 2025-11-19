Metric Analysis: RXO Inc (RXO)’s Key Ratios in the Limelight

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

In the latest session, RXO Inc (NYSE: RXO) closed at $10.78 up 1.89% from its previous closing price of $10.58. In other words, the price has increased by $1.89 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.31 million shares were traded. RXO stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.425.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of RXO Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.32 and its Current Ratio is at 1.32. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.37.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 ’25 when Kerr Jason S. sold 33,343 shares for $11.57 per share. The transaction valued at 385,779 led to the insider holds 43,558 shares of the business.

Szlosek Thomas A bought 20,308 shares of RXO for $251,210 on Nov 07 ’25. The Director now owns 36,508 shares after completing the transaction at $12.37 per share. On Nov 10 ’25, another insider, Wilkerson Andrew M., who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 7,775 shares for $12.88 each. As a result, the insider paid 100,142 and bolstered with 7,775 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RXO now has a Market Capitalization of 1769125888 and an Enterprise Value of 2426126080. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.12. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.408 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.38.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RXO is 1.82, which has changed by -0.6158315 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RXO has reached a high of $31.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -32.50%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -34.78%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RXO has traded an average of 2.12M shares per day and 3156440 over the past ten days. A total of 164.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 160.73M. Insiders hold about 2.06% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 109.41% stake in the company. Shares short for RXO as of 1761868800 were 12287667 with a Short Ratio of 5.79, compared to 1759190400 on 11717796. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12287667 and a Short% of Float of 20.919999999999998.

Earnings Estimates

A comprehensive evaluation of RXO Inc (RXO) is underway, with the input of 19.0 analysts contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.03 and $0.0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.01. EPS for the following year is $0.2, with 19.0 analysts recommending between $0.5 and $0.1.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 17 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.5B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.61B to a low estimate of $1.4B. As of . The current estimate, RXO Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.67BFor the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.39B. There is a high estimate of $1.47B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.31B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RXO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.88B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.67B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.78B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.55BBased on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.98B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.43B and the low estimate is $5.73B.