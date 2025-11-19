Metric Deep Dive: Understanding Adient plc (ADNT) Through its Ratios

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

After finishing at $19.05 in the prior trading day, Adient plc (NYSE: ADNT) closed at $18.9, down -0.79%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.79 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.1 million shares were traded. ADNT stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.76.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ADNT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.60 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.53. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.93 and its Current Ratio is at 1.12. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.35.

On August 21, 2025, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $27.

On April 23, 2025, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $14.Citigroup initiated its Neutral rating on April 23, 2025, with a $14 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 07 ’25 when Dorlack Jerome J. sold 12,000 shares for $22.77 per share. The transaction valued at 273,240 led to the insider holds 441,025 shares of the business.

Dorlack Jerome J. bought 12,000 shares of ADNT for $271,119 on Aug 07 ’25. On Dec 04 ’24, another insider, Conklin James, who serves as the EVP, Americas of the company, sold 11,500 shares for $20.25 each. As a result, the insider received 232,875 and left with 51,829 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ADNT now has a Market Capitalization of 1535548032 and an Enterprise Value of 3327879936. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.85. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.229 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.414.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ADNT is 1.66, which has changed by -0.0005246401 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ADNT has reached a high of $26.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -18.43%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -0.69%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.04M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1605290 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 81.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 80.04M. Insiders hold about 1.49% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 101.67% stake in the company. Shares short for ADNT as of 1761868800 were 7106280 with a Short Ratio of 6.83, compared to 1759190400 on 7581805. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7106280 and a Short% of Float of 13.38.

Earnings Estimates

Adient plc (ADNT) is currently under the scrutiny of 9.0 analysts, each contributing to the ongoing evaluation of its stock.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.58, with high estimates of $0.7 and low estimates of $0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.41 and $1.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.95. EPS for the following year is $3.18, with 11.0 analysts recommending between $4.87 and $2.18.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $3.45B in revenue for . The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.55B to a low estimate of $3.35B. As of . The current estimate, Adient plc’s year-ago sales were $3.5BFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.64B. There is a high estimate of $3.72B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.57B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ADNT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.65B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.18B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.4B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.54BBased on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.69B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.18B and the low estimate is $14.25B.