Metric Deep Dive: Understanding ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (ANIP) Through its Ratios

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

After finishing at $81.97 in the prior trading day, ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ANIP) closed at $81.07, down -1.10%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.6 million shares were traded. ANIP stock price reached its highest trading level at $82.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $80.95.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ANIP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.71 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.65. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.04 and its Current Ratio is at 2.58. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on July 10, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $84.

On March 14, 2025, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $80.

On March 12, 2025, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $85.JP Morgan initiated its Overweight rating on March 12, 2025, with a $85 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 13 ’25 when Walsh Patrick D sold 8,643 shares for $86.88 per share. The transaction valued at 750,904 led to the insider holds 61,405 shares of the business.

Gassert Chad sold 14,642 shares of ANIP for $1,304,163 on Nov 12 ’25. The SVP – CORP. DEV. & STRATEGY now owns 158,584 shares after completing the transaction at $89.07 per share. On Nov 13 ’25, another insider, Gassert Chad, who serves as the SVP – CORP. DEV. & STRATEGY of the company, sold 94 shares for $88.00 each. As a result, the insider received 8,272 and left with 158,490 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ANIP now has a Market Capitalization of 1820683648 and an Enterprise Value of 2054811904. As of this moment, ANI’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 49.72, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.69. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.14. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.60. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.485 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.165.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ANIP is 0.51, which has changed by 0.48765886 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ANIP has reached a high of $99.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $52.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -12.03%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.47%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 388.83K shares per day over the past 3-months and 471380 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 22.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.27M. Insiders hold about 14.23% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.26% stake in the company. Shares short for ANIP as of 1761868800 were 2504638 with a Short Ratio of 6.44, compared to 1759190400 on 2333543. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2504638 and a Short% of Float of 13.889999999999999.

Earnings Estimates

A detailed examination of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (ANIP) is currently in progress, with 7.0 analysts providing valuable insights into its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.73, with high estimates of $2.01 and low estimates of $1.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.62 and $7.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.5. EPS for the following year is $8.37, with 8.0 analysts recommending between $9.31 and $7.53.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $232.71M in revenue for . The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $242.14M to a low estimate of $227.8M. As of . The current estimate, ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc’s year-ago sales were $190.57MFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $213.95M. There is a high estimate of $222.03M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $205.2M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ANIP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $878.44M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $866M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $869.57M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $614.38MBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $954.76M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.01B and the low estimate is $913M.