Metric Deep Dive: Understanding ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (ANIP) Through its Ratios

Kiel Thompson

Business

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

After finishing at $81.97 in the prior trading day, ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ANIP) closed at $81.07, down -1.10%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.6 million shares were traded. ANIP stock price reached its highest trading level at $82.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $80.95.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ANIP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.71 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.65. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.04 and its Current Ratio is at 2.58. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on July 10, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $84.

On March 14, 2025, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $80.

On March 12, 2025, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $85.JP Morgan initiated its Overweight rating on March 12, 2025, with a $85 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 13 ’25 when Walsh Patrick D sold 8,643 shares for $86.88 per share. The transaction valued at 750,904 led to the insider holds 61,405 shares of the business.

Gassert Chad sold 14,642 shares of ANIP for $1,304,163 on Nov 12 ’25. The SVP – CORP. DEV. & STRATEGY now owns 158,584 shares after completing the transaction at $89.07 per share. On Nov 13 ’25, another insider, Gassert Chad, who serves as the SVP – CORP. DEV. & STRATEGY of the company, sold 94 shares for $88.00 each. As a result, the insider received 8,272 and left with 158,490 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ANIP now has a Market Capitalization of 1820683648 and an Enterprise Value of 2054811904. As of this moment, ANI’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 49.72, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.69. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.14. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.60. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.485 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.165.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ANIP is 0.51, which has changed by 0.48765886 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ANIP has reached a high of $99.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $52.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -12.03%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.47%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 388.83K shares per day over the past 3-months and 471380 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 22.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.27M. Insiders hold about 14.23% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.26% stake in the company. Shares short for ANIP as of 1761868800 were 2504638 with a Short Ratio of 6.44, compared to 1759190400 on 2333543. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2504638 and a Short% of Float of 13.889999999999999.

Earnings Estimates

A detailed examination of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (ANIP) is currently in progress, with 7.0 analysts providing valuable insights into its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.73, with high estimates of $2.01 and low estimates of $1.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.62 and $7.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.5. EPS for the following year is $8.37, with 8.0 analysts recommending between $9.31 and $7.53.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $232.71M in revenue for . The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $242.14M to a low estimate of $227.8M. As of . The current estimate, ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc’s year-ago sales were $190.57MFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $213.95M. There is a high estimate of $222.03M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $205.2M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ANIP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $878.44M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $866M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $869.57M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $614.38MBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $954.76M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.01B and the low estimate is $913M.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.