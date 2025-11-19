Metric Deep Dive: Understanding Clover Health Investments Corp (CLOV) Through its Ratios

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5.24 million shares were traded. CLOV stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.3.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CLOV by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Craig Hallum on December 17, 2024, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

On October 07, 2024, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $4.

Cowen Upgraded its Underperform to Market Perform on February 02, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $7 to $3.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 04 ’25 when Reynoso Jamie L. sold 30,385 shares for $3.58 per share. The transaction valued at 108,778 led to the insider holds 2,793,411 shares of the business.

JAMIE REYNOSO bought 30,385 shares of CLOV for $111,817 on Nov 04 ’25. On Oct 17 ’25, another insider, Reynoso Jamie L., who serves as the CEO, Medicare Advantage of the company, sold 16,514 shares for $2.69 each. As a result, the insider received 44,423 and left with 2,955,226 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CLOV now has a Market Capitalization of 1214193408 and an Enterprise Value of 1011353408. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.34. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.57 whereas that against EBITDA is -18.044.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CLOV is 2.31, which has changed by -0.29850745 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CLOV has reached a high of $4.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -20.90%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -27.06%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 8.79M shares per day over the past 3-months and 9947750 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 391.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 390.97M. Insiders hold about 24.35% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.45% stake in the company. Shares short for CLOV as of 1761868800 were 43089212 with a Short Ratio of 4.90, compared to 1759190400 on 51735259. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 43089212 and a Short% of Float of 10.43.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are eagerly awaiting the insights provided by 1.0 analysts currently analyzing and rating the stock of Clover Health Investments Corp (CLOV).The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.04 and $0.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.04. EPS for the following year is $0.06, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $0.06 and $0.06.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $467.06M in revenue for . The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $473.97M to a low estimate of $454.7M. As of . The current estimate, Clover Health Investments Corp’s year-ago sales were $336.96MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $650.52M. There is a high estimate of $669.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $635.46M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CLOV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.91B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.89B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.9B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.37BBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.62B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.72B and the low estimate is $2.52B.